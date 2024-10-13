The Detroit Red Wings are coming off their first win of the NHL 2024-25 season, defeating the Nashville Predators 3-0 at home. However, news broke on Sunday that the team made a shocking transaction after the victory. Goalkeeper Ville Husso was placed on waivers by the team, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ville Husso is on waivers today,” posted Friedman on the social media site.

This is a big move involving the Finnish goalie, as he was the starting netminder for Detroit two years ago. He started in the season opening 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins as well. However, with the Red Wings needing cap space and veteran Cam Talbot poised to take on a greater role moving forward, Husso was shown the door by GM Steve Yzerman and the Detroit front office. He will likely sign somewhere else in the near future.

For now though, Detroit will be short a tenured option in goal. Will this affect them heading into their first road matchup of the season against the New York Rangers? Based on Talbot's performance in the win over Nashville, things could be just fine with Husso.

Ville Husso, Red Wings to go separate ways

Talbot had a strong first start for the Red Wings, notching his 32nd career shutout when he stopped 41 shots in the victory over the Predators. As long as he's healthy, he should be the top goaltender for Yzerman and head coach Derek Lalonde's team. Husso's performance in the opening loss was a tough one to watch, as he allowed four goals before he was pulled.

Coming off a tough 2023-24 season in which he spent a lot of time in the minors, the Finnish national likely had a short leash this season. After the tough outing against Pittsburgh, as well as his high cap number, it was deemed that Husso's time in the Motor City was done by Yzerman and Lalonde. Alex Lyon showed flashes last season, and he should be a solid backup to Talbot.

The Red Wings haven't been to the postseason since the 2015-16 season, and the team is heading into its ninth season since that appearance. The stakes are high for the entire organization, as they are trying to win another championship. If they are successful, they will bring him the 12th Stanley Cup in franchise history. It would be the first one since the 2007-08 season as well.

During that championship run, Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek was minding the crease for Detroit. Can Talbot and Lyon team up to provide a level of goaltending that approaches what Hasek provided in the past? With Husso now leaving, only time will tell.