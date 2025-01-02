ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Red Wings-Blue Jackets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Red Wings-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Blue Jackets Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: -102

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings just made a change at head coach, but it seems to be working out so far. They have won their last two games after dropping the first one under new coaching. In their last two games, the Red Wings were able to put four goals in each matchup. They have not been a great scoring team on the season as a whole, but they are finding better opportunities to score the puck. If they can have another good game in the offensive zone, the Red Wings will win on the road.

Having a good game in the offensive zone should not be a problem. Detroit does averages just 25.1 shots per game, but they should be able to make the most of those pucks on net in this one. Columbus allows the second-most goals per game at 2.58. Along with that, the Blue Jackets allow 29.1 shots per game, and they have the second-lowest save percentage in the NHL. This is something the Red Wings have to take advantage of. If they can light the lamp a few times, the Red Wings will be able to extend their win streak to three games.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are playing some great hockey at home this season. 27 of their 38 points have come on home ice, and they are riding a four-game home winning streak. At home this season, Columbus averages 4.00 goals per game. They average just 2.58 goals per game on the road. Obviously something about the home crowd gets Columbus pumped up, and scoring a lot more. That type of play in the offensive zone makes it easy to win games. In fact, 14 of the Blue Jackets 16 wins have come when they score four or more goals. If Columbus can reach that goal total in this game, they will win.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start in net for the Red Wings for this matchup. He is the best goaltender on the Blue Jackets. He allows just 3.07 goals per game, and he has recorded 12 of the team's 16 wins. Along with that, Merzlikins has a save percentage of .891, and he has won three of his last four starts. Detroit has taken the third-fewest shots in the NHL, so he might not have to make a whole bunch of saves in this game. If Merlikins can keep the Red Wings to three goals or less, the Blue Jackets will win.

Final Red Wings-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets are a very good home team, and I think that continues in this game. I will take Columbus to win straight up.

Final Red Wings-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (-118)