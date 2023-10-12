The Detroit Red Wings will open their season with a showdown with the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Red Wings-Devils prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Wings went 35-37-10 and missed the playoffs for the seventh season in a row. Now, they hope to end that drought that they have endured since their long playoff streak ended. The Wings brought in Alex DeBrincat, who is their best signing. Also, J.T. Compher joins the team. They hope to help a Detroit team that averaged 2.89 goals per game, which was good for 24th in the league. Additionally, the Wings hope their defense can improve on the 3.35 goals allowed mark, which was 22nd in the league. The Wings were also 17th on the powerplay and 18th on the penalty kill.

The Devils had an amazing season, as they went 52-22-8. Now, they hope to take that next step. The Devils eliminated the New York Rangers in the first round before falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. Thus, they understand their objective and hope to play better this season. Lindy Ruff returns as head coach. Moreover, he hopes to keep this team strong. The Devils averaged 3.52 goals per game, which was fifth in the league. Meanwhile, they also went 13th on the powerplay. The Devils allowed 2.71 goals per game, which was eighth in the league. Also, they were the fourth-best team in the league on the penalty kill.

The Devils won two of three last season. However, the Red Wings defeated the Devils 5-2 in the one game in New Jersey. The Wings have also won three in a row against the Devils at the Prudential Center.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Devils Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-120)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Devils

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread

The Red Wings are still looking for that magic touch that will propel them back into the playoffs. Unfortunately, the past few seasons have not gone well for them, and they have struggled to stay consistent.

DeBrincat will help after tallying 27 goals and 39 assists with the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, Compher had 17 goals and 35 assists while mostly skating on the second line for the Colorado Avalanche. Dylan Larkin returns after having his best season. Significantly, he had 32 goals and 47 assists. Lucas Raymond struggled, scoring only 17 goals and 28 assists. Conversely, David Perron did better on the second line, tacking on 24 goals and 32 assists. But the Wings need Jonathan Berggren, Joe Veleno, and Michael Rasmussen to take big steps in their development.

Olli Maata and Ben Chiarot will return to anchor the defense. Likewise, Moritz Seider returns after enduring a sophomore slump. Seider had five goals and 37 assists in his second season in the league.

Ville Husso will likely tend the net for the Wings. Ultimately, he went 26-22-7 with a 3.11 goals-against average while also generating a save percentage of .896. Therefore, Detroit hopes he can improve on those marks and give them the best chance to succeed.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if their first two lines can outhustle and outskate the Devils. Then, Husso and the defense must play tough against one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread

The Devils finally broke on through to the other side and hope to take some more strides this season. Hence, they also believe their star players can get them there and carry the Devils to the promised land.

Jack Hughes had 43 goals and 56 assists while breaking the franchise record for points in a season. Also, Nico Hischier tacked on 31 goals and 49 assists. Jesper Bratt had 32 goals and 41 assists. Meanwhile, Timo Meier added 40 goals and 26 assists in his time with the Devils and San Jose Sharks. Tyler Toffoli comes in from the Calgary Flames and comes off a season where he scored 34 goals and 39 assists.

The defense has some scoring and also prevented goals. More importantly, the Devils saw a career season from Dougie Hamilton, who finished with 22 goals and 52 assists. Goalie Vitek Vanecek will likely get the start and is coming off a season where he went 33-11-4 with a 2.45 goals-against average, with a save percentage of .911. Amazingly, he is the second goalie in the Devils' history to win 30 games.

The Devils will cover the spread if their high-powered offense can score in bursts. Then, the defense must pick up from where last season left off.

Final Red Wings-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils started slowly last year and lost three games, with one happening against the Wings. Consequently, the Devils have learned their lesson and will cover the spread here.

