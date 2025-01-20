ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Red Wings look to break a losing streak as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game sitting at 21-21-4 on the year, which is good for seventh in the Atlantic Division. Still, they have lost three of their last four, and last time out, the Red Wings fell to the Dallas Stars. The Stars struck three times in the first period to take the 3-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, the Red Wings would get one back in the third, but the Stars would add another as Jake Oettinger stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 Stars victory.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are 21-20-6 on the year, which places them in sixth place in the Metropolitan Divison, and three points out of a playoff spot. This has the Flyers considering moves at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the New Jersey Devils. Dougie Hamilton put the Devils in the lead in the first period, but early in the second period, Matvei Michkov scored to tie the game. Bobby Brink would give the Flyers the lead in the third period, and they would add an empty net goal on the way to a 3-1 victory.

Here are the Red Wings-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Flyers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +115

Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin lead the way for the Red Wings, playing together on the top line. Raymond leads the team in both assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 31 assists, with five goals and 19 assists on the power play. Dylan Larkin is second on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He has 20 goals and 22 assists. Larkin also has 11 goals and seven assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane lead the second line. Alex DeBrincat is third on the team in points while also sitting second on the team in goals. He has 19 goals and 18 assists this year, with eight goals and 10 assists on the power play. Kane is fourth on the team in points this year, with 11 goals and 19 assists on the year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in the goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 11-10-2 on the year with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Talbot has won four of his last five games and has given up two or fewer goals in three of their last five games.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers in goals, assists, and points this year, currently playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 33 assists, good for 54 points. Further, he has eight goals and four assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Owen Tippett, who is third on the team in points. Tippett has 13 goals and 15 assists on the year, good for 28 total points.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov is having a great year and leads the third line. He is second on the team in points, with 14 goals and 18 assists on the year. He also has six goals and eight assists on the power play. Scott Laughton is fifth on the team in points, playing on the fourth line. He has nine goals and 14 assists this year, good for 23 total points. Finally, the Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim comes in with six goals and 18 assists on the year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in the net for the Flyers in this one. He is 13-7-2 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Ersson has won four straight starts, giving up seven goals over the four starts, including having a shutout.

Final Red Wings-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Flyers come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are 13th in the NHL in goals per game with 3.04 goals per game this year. Still, they have struggled on defense, allowing 3.36 goals per game, 28th in the NHL. The Flyers have improved there as of late, giving up just ten goals in the last five games. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 23rd in the NHL in goals per game with 2.83. They are also 25th in the NHL in goals against and have one of the worst penalty kill units in the NHL. If the Flyers can score on the power play, they will get the win in this one.

Final Red Wings-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (-138)