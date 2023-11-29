The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning streak as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings enter the game at 11-6-3 on the year and have now won three straight games. Last time out, they faced the Minnesota Wild. David Perron scored the first goal of the on-the-power play to give the Red Wings the 1-0 lead. Still, with just 12 seconds left in the period, the Wild scored on the power play to tie it up. In the second period, Dylan Larkin would score, and then in the third, Perron would score his second power-play goal of the game to make it 3-1. The Red Wings would add an empty netter to make it a 4-1 win. They are also making moves off the ice, adding Patrick Kane to the roster.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 15-4-1 and have one of the best records in the NHL. Last time out, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers gave up the first goal of the game on a JJ Peterka goal in the first period. In the second, the Sabres would extend the lead to make it 2-0. In the third period, Mika Zibanejad scored on the power play to make it a 2-1 game. The Sabres would score the next three goals though, giving the Sabres the 5-1 win. The Rangers will also be bolstering their lineup, with the return of Adam Fox to the lineup.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Rangers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +164

New York Rangers: -200

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Rangers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Win

The Red Wings are led by Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. Larkin leads the team in points this year and is tied for the team lead in assists. Larkin comes in with eight goals on the season and 13 assists for his 21 points. He has been great on the power play this year, with four goals and nine assists on the power play this year. DeBrincat leads the team in goals this year and is second on the team in points. He has 12 goals this year with eight assists on the season for his 20 points. He also has three goals and two assists on the power play this year.

Beyond the top two forwards, Shayne Gostisbehere comes in third on the team in points and tied for the team lead in assists all while playing on the blue line. He has five goals this year and 13 assists on the season. He has eight assists on the power play this year, with two goals as well. Meanwhile, J.T. Compher comes in tied for the team lead as assists on the year as well. He has 13 assists on the year with four goals on the season. Lucas Raymond comes into the game with eight goals this year, which is tied for second on the team. He also has eight assists to give him 16 points.

The Red Wings sit fourth in the NHL this year in goals per game. They are sitting at 3.70 goals per game this year. The Red Wings are also ninth in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 22.4 percent conversion percentage and 19 power-play goals. They are 17th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year though, sitting at 78.9 percent kill percentage this year.

It will be Ville Husso in the net today for the Red Wings. Husso is 7-3-1 on the year with a 3.47 goals against average this year and a .888 save percentage this year. Last time out, he was solid, saving 25 of 27 shots in the game, good for a .926 save percentage this year. Still, that was his best game of the last month. In November, he has made four starts, and been below .870 in save percentage in the three of the last four games.

Why The Rangers Will Win

The Rangers sit 14th in the NHL this year with 3.30 goals per game. they are led by Artemi Panarin this year. He leads the team in points this year, while also leading in assists this year. Panarin comes in with 11 goals this year and 19 assists for his 30 points. He has also been great on the power play this year, with two goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider leads the team in goals this year. He has 13 goals on the year with seven assists to give him 20 points on the season. He has also been great on the power play with seven goals and two assists on the power play this year.

Beyond the top two guys, Vincent Trocheck has been great this year. He comes into the game with five goals this year and 11 assists on the year, with three goals and three assists on the power play. Erik Gustafsson comes in putting up solid offense from the blue line this year. He has three goals this year and 12 assists for 15 points. That is tied for fourth on the team in points, sitting tied with Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad comes in with five goals and ten assists on the year.

The Rangers have been great on the power play this year. They are third in the NHL with 19 goals and a 30.2 percent conversion rate. They are also seventh in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting at 86.2 percent when man down this year.

It is expected to be Igor Shesterkin in goal today for the Rangers. He is 8-4-0 on the year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. This month he has been solid. In five games he has a 2.63 goals-against average, but also sitting with a .923 save percentage. Still, he is just 3-2 on the month.

Final Red Wings-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings have won three of their last four games and four of their last six. They have been scoring well as of late, but a huge part of that has been the power play. They are facing one of the best penalty-kill units in the NHL this year. The Rangers are struggling on offense, but they do enough on the penalty kill and defense to be close in this game. Still, the Red Wings are playing well enough to pull the upset in this game.

Final Red Wings-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (+164)