Redfall will be launching with two controversial features according to Arkane Studios. To be exact, Redfall will have Denuvo on PC and not have 60 FPS on consoles.

Redfall is coming out on May 2nd and will feature Denuvo anti-tamper pic.twitter.com/xGPVjNwnKo — Denuvo Alerts (@DenuvoScum) April 9, 2023

For starters, let’s talk about Redfall’s PC release. If players check the game’s Steam page, it says that Redfall “Incorporates 3rd-party DRM: Denuvo Anti-tamper”. For those unfamiliar, the Denuvo Digital Rights Management (DRM) system is an anti-cheat and anti-tamper technology that game companies add to their games. This prevents players from cracking and pirating the games easily. While Denuvo is not the only anti-tamper technology available, it is definitely the most notorious.

While it is one of the more secure ones available (with a lot of known game crackers refusing to work on any game with Denuvo on it because of the amount of work needed to crack it), it is also the one that affects the game’s performance the most. It is not rare to hear about games with Denuvo having subpar performances. This is thanks to Denuvo’s intrusive measures putting a strain on computer hardware. That’s why it was worthy of celebration when Capcom removed Denuvo from Resident Evil Village. As such, Redfall having Denuvo has fans worried about how the game will perform on PC.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

And if that wasn’t enough, the console release of the game is also coming out with a controversial feature. In a recent tweet from the official Redfall Twitter account, they mentioned that Redfall will be launching on consoles without 60 FPS. They mentioned that the game will come out on Xbox with only the Quality mode. This means players will only be able to play at 4K 30 FPS and 1440P 30 FPS on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S respectively. While this doesn’t seem like a bad thing, the lack of options has caused outrage from fans. Although it seems like a great idea to play the game at its prettiest, a majority of gamers prefer performance. Being able to play at 60 FPS has become the norm for most games. This is because it provides smooth gameplay for the player.

As such, Redfall launching at 30 FPS is not such a good idea. They did mention that the 60 FPS Performance mode “will be added via game update at a later date.”. However, as we don’t have a date for the said update, players may have to wait for quite a while before it arrives. Console players are basically forced to stick with 30 FPS for the foreseeable future, something they are definitely not happy about.

This isn’t the first time that the developers of Redfall announced a controversial feature for the game. Two months ago, players found out that Redfall required a consistent internet connection. Players spoke out against this for various reasons. Some wanted the ability to play this game solo offline. Others were worried that this was a precursor to a microtransaction system. Thankfully, the developers said that they were “looking into” making the game playable offline. They also explained that the persistent internet connection was so they could gather data on how players played the game, rather than for microtransactions or the like.

We will have to wait and see how these controversial features will affect Redfall when it comes out on May 2, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and PC.

That’s all the information we have about the controversial features coming to Redfall on PC and console. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.