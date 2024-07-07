The draftees from the 2022 NBA Draft class are still young and have plenty of time to better their status in the NBA. For many players, it takes multiple seasons of development before a player is ready for consistent rotation minutes. Oftentimes, though, the best players already begin to separate themselves from the rest of the pack early into their careers.

The players from the 2022 NBA Draft class haven't even played two full seasons yet, but a handful of players are already emerging as stars, while others already seem destined for bust status. To paint a clearer picture on who is performing and who hasn't, we decided to redraft the 2022 NBA Draft, using hindsight to determine how the board would land if teams were allowed an early do-over.

1. Paolo Banchero: Orlando Magic

Actual position: 1st

Original number one pick: Paolo Banchero

The Orlando Magic clearly got the first overall pick correct in the 2022 NBA Draft, which is huge because missing on a top pick can set a franchise back for years. Instead of that happening, Paolo Banchero has come into the Magic's system and has been their best player from day one. The team was rebuilding for years, and he was the final piece that is now making the team playoff contenders.

The Magic have had plenty of defense on their roster for a while. What they needed was a true number-one scoring option. Banchero is exactly that. He is physical enough to score inside and skilled enough to hit jump shots. It has led to him already scoring 21.3 points per game over his career.

That kind of scoring at such a young age is extremely rare. In fact, Banchero already has a number of accomplishments and records to his name. Among those are when Banchero became only the second teenager to put up 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

While players like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Keegan Murray have all impressed in their young careers, Banchero is the only sophomore who is clearly his team's number-one option. He is still only 21 years old, which means he will likely hold that title for the Magic for a long time. Because of that, Banchero remains the top pick in the 2022 NBA redraft.

2. Chet Holmgren: Oklahoma City Thunder

Actual position: 2nd

Original number two pick: Chet Holmgren

It is very telling at how great Chet Holmgren has been this season that he still goes second overall in the 2022 NBA redraft despite missing his entire first season with an injury. In 2023-24, Holmgren is in the running for the Rookie of the Year Award. Victor Wembanyama – who was drafted first overall in 2023 and was considered one of the best prospects ever – will likely win the award, but Holmgren's brilliance cannot be overstated.

The Oklahoma City Thunder spent years adding draft picks and rebuilding their roster, and it has paid off. They are now legitimate title contenders, and their pick of Holmgren was one of their best decisions. Holmgren is already one of the best shot blockers in the league, and his ability to knock down the deep ball as a big man is impressive. Concerns about his frame have already been proven invalid, and Holmgren has thrived as a center despite many thinking he would play the power forward position in the NBA.

With Paolo Banchero already off of the board in the 2022 NBA redraft, there was really only one other player who had a case for this slot. That is Jalen Williams, another player the Thunder took in the first round in 2022. With Holmgren and Williams – along with other 2022 draftees Ousmane Deing and Jaylen Williams – the Thunder drafted what is already shaping up to be a legendary draft class. Unfortunately, in this redraft, they won't be able to get all of those players. They would be smart to secure Holmgren while they can, but it comes at the price of Jalen Williams.

3. Jalen Williams: Houston Rockets

Actual position: 12th

Original number three pick: Jabari Smith Jr.

The Thunder drafted not one but two players named Ja(y)len Williams in the 2022 NBA Draft. Coincidence or great drafting philosophy? Both players have outplayed their original draft slot, which means the Thunder don't get either of them in this redraft. Jalen Williams, a.k.a J-Dub, has quickly helped the Thunder become legitimate title contenders despite the fact that they are one of the youngest teams in the NBA.

The Houston Rockets are another team with an exciting young core, but their outlook would look even a little bit better if J-Dub was on the team. Williams looks like a future All-Star thanks to his efficient three-level scoring ability. He is a good defensive player as well. The Rockets have improved drastically this season, but if J-Dub was on the team, it is possible they would be closer to where the Thunder are in the standings rather than fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

4. Keegan Murray: Sacramento Kings

Actual position: 4th

Original number four pick: Keegan Murray

Many thought that the Sacramento Kings slightly reached when they took Keegan Murray fourth overall in 2022. That has turned out to be a solid pick, though, and Murray is taken in the same spot in the 2022 NBA redraft.

Murray was a day-one starter on one of the best teams in the Western Conference. His spot-up shooting has been key for the Sacramento Kings, and it has led to him having the second-most minutes on the hardwood of anyone in this draft class.

Murray is much more than just a catch-and-shoot option, though. He holds his own on defense, and his creation is rapidly developing. With this redraft selection, three of the first four picks remain the same as how they originally happened.

5. Jabari Smith Jr.: Detroit Pistons

Actual position: 3rd

Original number five pick: Jaden Ivey

A big draw to Jabari Smith Jr. as a prospect was his ability to hit the deep ball at 6-foot-11, but he struggled with the three-pointer during his rookie season. That would make it safe to assume that Smith would fall some in a 2022 NBA redraft. Smith showed a lot of promise, though.

He plays great defense, as he can defend both on the perimeter and in the paint. Come his sophomore campaign, Smith has re-discovered his shooting touch and drastically improved from deep. Smith probably won't be a star, which is something you want from a top-three pick, but he could fit on any team in the NBA.

6. Jaden Ivey: Indiana Pacers

Actual position: 5th

Original number six pick: Bennedict Mathurin

With Jalen Duren going at pick seven, back-to-back Pistons are drafted in the 2022 NBA redraft. Jaden Ivey goes just before Duren does in this redraft, but just after he actually did back in 2022. Ivey's overall numbers are slightly hurt by the fact that Monty Williams inexplicably started Killian Hayes over him for much of this season, but Ivey has still been plenty productive.

Even though he was benched to start the year, Ivey saw a lot of court time last season while Cade Cunningham was hurt. He is locked in as a Pistons starter now, and that likely won't change for a long time. Ivey's incredible speed and slashing have led to him averaging 15.7 points per game for his career. That is the fourth-best mark in this class, but it hasn't led to much winning.

While the Pistons have gotten better since the trade deadline, they started this season worse than any NBA team ever before them. Ivey can't be fully to blame for that, and he has certainly been one of the bright spots in Detroit and one of the best players from this draft class. Eventually, though, Ivey and his Pistons will need to start winning more games. If they don't, then changes will be bound to come, and the selections of Duren and Ivey this early in the 2022 NBA redraft will have been unjust.

7. Jalen Duren: Portland Trail Blazers

Actual position: 13th

Original number seven pick: Shaedon Sharpe

There is a debate to be had about who deserved to be taken with this pick between Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren. Kessler most certainly had the better rookie season, but Duren was the youngest player in the league last year. He didn't need as much time to develop as most thought he would, as he is already transforming into a beast.

Duren came into the league with an NBA-ready body. He is absolutely ripped and has great strength and athleticism. Duren's career averages in points (11), rebounds (10.1), and assists (1.7) are all greater than Kessler's averages, and Duren looks to be the better player going forward. Surprisingly, he even has more total minutes played than than Kessler despite the fact that he was predominately a backup last season and has played on a Detroit Pistons team that has/had way too many centers on the roster.

The poor roster building surely didn't help Duren early in his career, but he has separated himself from the pack and established himself as the center of the future in Detroit. In 2023-24, Duren is averaging 13.6 points per game. He is a lot to handle for any opposing defender, and while he is best known for his play-finishing skillset, Duren is even adding a little bit more skill to his game.

8. Walker Kessler: New Orleans Pelicans

Actual position: 22nd

Original number eight pick: Dyson Daniels

Walker Kessler was in the running for the Rookie of the Year Award last year, and his play even earned him a spot on Team USA during the FIBA World Cup. This is because Kessler was a historically good shot blocker and rebounder as a rookie. He looked like the perfect Rudy Gobert replacement for the Utah Jazz because of the 2.3 blocks and 8.4 rebounds he averaged as a rookie.

However, despite seeing a slight uptick in court time in year two, Kessler's numbers have dropped across the board. He is still an elite rim protector and rebounder, but he brings very little more to the table. Kessler doesn't have much shooting touch, his mobility is average, and he doesn't have a great post game.

Walker will have a role in the NBA for a long time, but his limitations mean his ceiling is likely more capped than people thought it was after the conclusion of his rookie season. Still, his rim protection would be a welcomed addition on a New Orleans Pelicans team that isn't great on the defensive end.

9. Bennedict Mathurin: San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: 6th

Original number nine pick: Jeremy Sochan

Bennedict Mathurin came onto the scene strong for the Indiana Pacers last season, and it looked like he had the makings of a star. He averaged 16.7 points per game as a rookie, which made it a curious decision that the team decided against making him a full-time starter.

In year two it has become evident why the Pacers made that choice, as while Mathurin is an elite scorer, he struggles in other aspects of the game. His lack of defense and facilitating means he will likely be a spark plug sixth-man for the foreseeable future. That is still a valuable role, though, and Mathurin's scoring is impressive enough that it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become a star if he can develop other parts of his game. Unfortunately, we won't be able to see any more development this season, as the Arizona product will miss the rest of his sophomore campaign with a shoulder injury.

10. Shaedon Sharpe: Washington Wizards

Actual position: 7th

Original number 10 pick: Johnny Davis

Shaedon Sharpe didn't suit up for a single game in college, which made him a somewhat mysterious prospect and gained him a lot of attention during his rookie season. He stepped up to the plate and showed off that he is one of the best athletes in the NBA, and he was viewed as a player who could help Damian Lillard in a new era of Portland Trail Blazers basketball.

Sharpe showed a lot of promise as a rookie, but Lillard was ultimately traded from the team. Because of injuries and the decline of Portland, Sharpe hasn't been in the spotlight as much as a sophomore. He has improved drastically when he has been healthy, though.

In year two, Sharpe is up to 15.9 points per game, and he has been one of the lone bright spots during the Blazers season. In addition to his incredible athleticism and leaping ability, Sharpe has been far better as a creator and shooter than anyone could have predicted. On the Washington Wizards he would have a chance to shine as one of the team's key pieces during a rebuild.

11. Peyton Watson: New York Knicks

Actual position: 30th

Original number 11 pick: Ousmane Deing

While Christian Braun deserves a lot of praise for contributing to a championship team as a rookie, his Denver Nuggets teammate – Peyton Watson – has arguably been better since the two earned a championship ring together. Watson road the bench during his rookie season while the Nuggets won the NBA Finals, but the flashes were there to convince fans that he would play a big role in year two.

That has been proven true, as Watson has been one of the best defensive wings in the league this year. Watson is lanky and athletic, which has led to a number of highlight blocks. Players shoot an absurdly low percentage when guarded by Watson, and that is if they are even able to get a shot off.

Watson's offensive game is somewhat limited, but his high energy have led to some momentum changing plays on that end. Additionally, his mid-range shot has developed nicely throughout the course of the season. Tom Thibodeau, the head coach of the New York Knicks, loves effort-giving, defensive-minded players, so he would likely have a field day with Watson on his team.

12. Tari Eason: Oklahoma City Thunder

Actual position: 17th

Original number 12 pick: Jalen Williams

Tari Eason is the ultimate hustle player. His offensive skillset may still be developing, but he thrives in transition, is a great offensive rebounder, and is always willing to do the dirty work. The Thunder have so many high skill level players, that a gritty role player would make a lot of sense to add to their core. Losing Jalen Williams hurts, but the Thunder still walk away with a few good players in the 2022 NBA redraft.

13. Mark Williams: Charlotte Hornets

Actual position: 15th

Original number 13 pick: Jalen Duren

The Charlotte Hornets drafted Jalen Duren with this pick back in 2022 before trading the big man and selecting a different center at pick 15. That center was Mark Williams. In hindsight, sticking with Duren as the center of the future would have been the right choice, but Williams is starting to come into his own this season.

Charlotte has to take him with their earlier pick or risk losing him this go around. While his rebounding and rim protection have been beneficial, and his scoring has improved in year two, we haven't truly gotten to see what Williams is made of. Because of injuries, the big man has only played in 19 games so far this season.

14. Vince Williams Jr.: Cleveland Cavaliers

Actual position: 47th

Original number 14 pick: Ochai Agbaji

As a second-round pick who didn't play much as a rookie, Vince Williams was known by few heading into the year. Draft circles raved about him in the pre-draft process, though, and the vision is becoming clear in year two. The Memphis Grizzlies have been ravaged by injuries, which has opened up playing time for Williams to prove that he is one of the best players from this draft class.

Williams makes his money on the defensive end. There, he can guard multiple positions at a high level. The sophomore is averaging 10 points per game, too, and while he will likely never produce high numbers on that end, he has shown that he can do enough to stick on the floor when Memphis returns to health next year.

15. Jeremy Sochan: Charlotte Hornets

Actual position: 9th

Original number 15 pick: Mark Williams

With their second pick in the 2022 NBA redraft, the Charlotte Hornets double-down on defense and take Jeremy Sochan. The Hornets have been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA for years, so combining Sochan with 13th overall pick, Mark Williams, makes a lot of sense.

The Sochan at point guard experiment with the San Antonio Spurs this year was a failure. Sochan just doesn't have the penetration or playmaking ability to be a guard. He still has good passing knack for a forward, though, and that would be valuable as a secondary/tertiary playmaker with LaMelo Ball leading the way.

Sochan does the dirty work, and that is valuable in the NBA. His scoring has a ways to go, though, and that prevents him from being drafted any higher in this redraft.

16. Christian Braun: Atlanta Hawks

Actual position: 21st

Original number 16 pick: AJ Griffin

Christian Braun's success as a rookie makes it somewhat surprising that he falls this far in the 2022 NBA redraft. He was a rotation player for a Nuggets team that won the NBA Finals. That is extremely rare, and Braun's defense was a big reason for the Nuggets' success.

However, he is more of a high-floor player than a high-ceiling player. Of course, you never truly know how players will develop, but it seems likely that Braun will play a similar role going forward as he did as a rookie. There is nothing wrong with a defensive-minded slasher of the bench that would play rotation minutes on any team in the league, but most of the players taken higher than Braun in this exercise simply have a higher ceiling.

17. Dyson Daniels: Houston Rockets

Actual position: 8th

Original number 17 pick: Tari Eason

Dyson Daniels is a great defensive player with the ability to guard multiple positions. He lets the stars around him do the majority of the scoring, and he fills in where need be while doing the dirty work. Daniels primarily plays as a guard, although he has spent time on the wing. A forward in a similar mold to Daniels from this draft class is Tari Eason.

The Rockets originally took Eason with this pick, but he was taken earlier in the 2022 NBA redraft. Here, the Rockets decide to go defense again and swoop up Daniels.

18. Ochai Agbaji: Chicago Bulls

Actual position: 14th

Original number 18 pick: Dalen Terry

The 18th pick in this redraft is perhaps a little bit early for Ochai Agbaji, but the next few best players from the draft class are all guards, and that is something that the Chicago Bulls have a surplus of. Additionally, although the big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic have been disappointments in Chicago, the trio are all capable of scoring the ball effectively.

Defense and three-point shooting are the biggest needs for the Bulls, and although Agbaji has disappointed in comparison to expectations with the three-ball this season, he does fit the three-and-D archetype. Agbaji has already been traded from the team that drafted him less than two years into his career, and that is rarely a good sign for a former first-round pick. Agbaji is far from a bust, though.

The Utah Jazz are rebuilding, as they have traded away assets in each of the past two seasons at the trade deadline. They are likely going to lose their first round pick in 2024, though, but they were able to get an additional first round pick for Agbaji. They are somewhat admitting defeat by doing so, but the trade made sense for Utah, and Agbaji still has time to improve his game. As it stands, he is an okay role player.

19. Andrew Nembhard: Minnesota Timberwolves

Actual position: 31st

Original number 19 pick: Jake LaRavia

With Tyrese Haliburton running the show for the Indiana Pacers, Andrew Nembhard has played more off ball. The fact that he has worked his way into the Pacers lineup as an undersized shooting guard despite being a second round pick that was expected to play point guard is impressive, and it illustrates how much of a baller the Gonzaga product is.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nembhard would likely play more at his natural point guard position, as that is a position the Timberwolves are thin at. He has displayed he can play the shooting guard spot, though, and that would likely afford him minutes alongside Mike Conley in Minnesota.

Nemhard is a big reason the Pacers offense has been as incredible as it has been, and he is eighth in minutes played in the 2022 NBA Draft class. That means he definitely deserves to be higher in this redraft, but the board simply fell in an unfavorable manner for the guard. He would have a good home in Minnesota, though. Not only would he have likely found minutes early in his career, as he has with the Pacers, but the Timberwolves have emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

20. Malaki Branham: San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: 20th

Original number 20 pick: Malaki Branham

The Spurs walked away with three first-round picks in 2022. They pick up three good ones in this redraft, including Malaki Branham, who was originally taken with this pick in 2022. The Spurs have spent the 2023-24 season trying to find the players that most perfectly complement Victor Wembanyama. That led to a stint of Branham starting, but he has since moved back to a bench role.

Even off of the bench, Branham is still a productive player. Branham can get to his spots in the mid-range, and it has led to 9.4 points per game for his career. Branham likely won't become a star that helps turn the Spurs into contenders, but he can help the team in limited minutes off of the bench.

21. Jaden Hardy: Denver Nuggets

Actual position: Christian Braun

Original number 21 pick: 37th

One of the top players from the 2021 high school recruiting class, Hardy ended up falling to the second round after an up-and-down season with the G-League Ignite. Hardy's talent level was never in question, though, and while he hasn't consistently put it together for the Dallas Mavericks, he has flashed signs of greatness for his team.

Hardy is a tough shot-maker who can score in bunches, and he has done it off of the bench in Dallas as star guards like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are ahead of him on the depth chart. The Denver Nuggets have drafted a bunch of defensive-minded players in recent seasons that fit well around their core of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but it could make sense to add another bench scorer to help a unit that has struggled when Jokic sits.

22. AJ Griffin: Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: 16th

Original number 22 pick: Walker Kessler

Of all of the 2022 draftees, AJ Griffin is up there with the weirdest young careers thus far. As a rookie, he was one of the best first-year players because of a great shooting stroke that landed him in the rotation right away. The impressive rookie season left Hawks fans optimistic that Griffin would be a valuable contributor for a long time, and his three-point shooting looked to be deadly when paired with a great shooter (and playmaker) in Trae Young.

Year two hasn't been as impressive. Griffin was away from the team for a while as he dealt with personal issues, and he never really entered the Hawks rotation upon his return. He has spent most of the season in the G-League, and he only has 132 minutes this year on the big league squad. Griffin's sophomore slump has been glaring, and hopefully, he will bounce back soon. On the Grizzlies, he would play a similar role as Desmond Bane.

23. Jaylin Williams: Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: 34th

Original number 23 pick: David Roddy

Joel Embiid has a case as the best player in the league. He won the MVP last season, and he was on pace to win it again this year before he suffered a season-ending injury. Availability has been exactly Embiid's biggest weakness, though. The frequency that Embiid gets hurt makes the backup center position a vital one for the Philadelphia 76ers.

If they had Jaylin Williams from Arkansas, it wouldn't be as big of an issue. Williams could play low minutes when Embiid is healthy, and when he is out, he could step into a bigger role. He started for the Oklahoma City Thunder for much of last season before transitioning to a bench role this year behind Chet Holmgren.

Williams makes deep shots at a decent rate, which makes him playable in most lineups. His biggest strength, though, is a very niche strength. Williams is one of the best charge takers the game has ever seen. While his rim protection in the typical sense is lacking, he makes up for it by taking charges. This would be a nice compliment to Embiid's elite shot blocking ability.

24. Ousmane Deing: Milwaukee Bucks

Actual position: 11th

Original number 24 pick: MarJon Beauchamp

The Thunder drafted Ousmane Deing knowing he was raw and would take a few years to develop. We have yet to see the results pan out, which means he has to fall in the 2022 NBA redraft, but he still has enough potential to warrant a spot in the first round.

Deing has the potential to serve as a point forward because of his feel and playmaking. However, the Thunder are stacked with talent, and he may never get enough minutes with the team to reach his potential. Minutes wouldn't be much easier to come by in Milwaukee, but the Bucks have a little less depth and young talent in comparison to the Thunder, meaning there would be a better route to seeing the court.

25. David Roddy: San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: 23rd

Original number 25 pick: Blake Wesley

It may come as a surprise to see David Roddy in the first round of the 2022 NBA redraft considering he was traded from the team that drafted him less than two years into his career. While he is streaky, Roddy has still had plenty of good moments at the NBA level already, and it is possible he will play some big minutes for a Phoenix Suns team looking for a championship going forward.

Despite being traded so quickly, Roddy still is top 20 in this class in minutes (2,430), points (891), rebounds (403), and assists (138). That is easily enough production to justify a first-round slot in a redraft.

26. Jabari Walker: Dallas Mavericks

Actual position: 57th

Original number 26 pick: Wendell Moore

Power forward has been a position of need for a while for the Dallas Mavericks. The team has apparently solved that problem with the acquisition of P.J. Washington, but Jabari Walker would have likely been a good fit in Dallas had he landed with the Mavericks. Walker is up to 8.5 points per game in year two.

27. A.J. Green: Miami Heat

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 27 pick: Nikola Jovic

A.J. Green has a lot of confidence with his shot, and that has allowed him to gain the favor of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates. He is a great three-point shooter, and he already has some big moments with the deep ball in his NBA career. Green went undrafted in 2022, and the Miami Heat have thrived with developing undrafted and unheralded players. The shooter seems like a perfect fit for Miami schematically, but also to fit their “Heat Culture.”

28. Caleb Houston: Golden State Warriors

Actual position: 32nd

Original number 28 pick: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Caleb Houston underperformed in college, and although he hasn't blown anyone out of the water so far in the NBA, he has looked the part as an NBA player. Houston bring a three-and-D skillset that is coveted in the NBA, and he would likely have better production if it wasn't for the Orlando Magic's incredible depth.

29. Scotty Pippen Jr.: Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 29 pick: TyTy Washington

Two originally undrafted two-way contract players that have suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies this season had a case to be selected year by the Grizzlies, but because the team has already moved on from Jacob Gilyard, we went with Scotty Pippen Jr.

Pippen Jr. has an NBA bloodline, and that is always a good thing when looking at prospects. Even so, Pippen went undrafted in 2022, but he has played his way into the first round of the 2022 NBA redraft. The guard has put up big numbers for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, and as a thank-you for helping them in a disastrous year that has been riddled with injuries, the team takes him in this redraft.

Pippen has averaged 11.5 points per game this season, which is better than a lot of the other players taken higher in this redraft. It should be applauded how Pippen has stepped up and played for the team that has struggled to roster a healthy rotation. Even so, Pippen hasn't necessarily proven that he will be worthy of a rotation spot next season when the team is back to full health.

Pippen's big numbers are somewhat a product of the fact that someone has to score on the Grizzlies roster, and there haven' been many other players healthy enough on the roster to do so. Therefore, Pippen's 2023-24 statistics should be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering he has only played 13 total games this season.

30. Nikola Jovic: Oklahoma City Thunder

Actual position: 27th

Original number 30 pick: Peyton Watson

Not to be confused with Nikola Jokic, the second-year player, Nikola Jovic, has shown flashes for the Miami Heat, although in limited capacity. Jovic has the potential to be a point forward because of his playmaking and vision, but he didn't see the court very much during the Heat's run to the NBA Finals last season, and he has only played in 39 games this season.

The Thunder love jumbo playmakers with good feel, vision, and passing, so there is no doubt in our minds that they would jump on the chance to draft Jovic in a 2022 NBA redraft. As has been the case with the Heat, minutes wouldn't be easy to come by in Oklahoma City, but he would be a perfect fit for the team.