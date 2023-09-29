The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the surprise stories in baseball this season. While they are merely a longshot to emerge as a playoff team going into the final weekend of the season, young talent has helped propel the team into contender status, and they could improve their position in the upcoming offseason and become an even better team next year.

Per sources, the Cincinnati Reds are promoting two of their top executives: – VP/General Manager Nick Krall is becoming the President of Baseball Operations – VP/Assistant GM Scouting & Player Development Brad Meador is becoming the Senior VP and General Manager — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) September 29, 2023

The organization has been impressed with the progress made during the 2023 season and has demonstrated their satisfaction with the progress by promoting a pair of their key front office employees.

Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall is being promoted to the President of Baseball Operations. The other key promotion sees vice president and Assistant general manager Scouting and Player Development Brad Meador move up to become the Senior Vice President and General Manager.

Going into the final weekend of the season, the Reds have an 81-78 record. They are 1.5 games behind the Miami Marlins for the final playoff spot. If the Reds can sweep their final series on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins cooperate by falling in their road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they would have a chance to make the playoffs.

The Chicago Cubs are in between the Reds and the Marlins, and the Cubs would also have to fail in their final series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers for the Reds to gain entry into the National League playoffs.

Regardless of how the final series goes, the Reds are assured of finishing .500 or better for the second time in the last three seasons.