The Cincinnati Reds have had a good season and looked like they were going to put up a fight in the hunt for the NL Central for awhile. The Milwaukee Brewers ended up pulling away and clinching the division crown, but the Reds still have a chance to make the playoffs via the wild card. Cincinnati is currently the second team out and they are 1.5 games back of the Miami Marlins who are is possession of the final spot. The Reds have just three games remaining this season and they are all on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. They need some help to get into the playoff, but their chances are still alive.

Game one of the Reds-Cardinals series takes place on Friday night, and Cincinnati released the lineup for the game on Twitter. As the Reds push for the postseason, Joey Votto is not in the lineup. He has been battling a shoulder injury and spent some time this season in the Minor Leagues on a rehab assignment. As the season is dwindling down, it is unclear if we will see him out on the field for the Reds again this season.

While the Reds are 1.5 games back of the Marlins, they are also a game back of the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are playing the Brewers to close out the season and the Marlins are playing the Pirates. Reds fans will be big fans of those two teams as they will need them to pull out some wins to give Cincinnati a shot at the playoffs.