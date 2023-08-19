Just a few months after Elly De La Cruz's debut, another one of MLB's best prospects is set to join the Cincinnati Reds' roster. Cincinnati is calling up their top-ranked prospect, Noelvi Marte, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. It remains to be seen if Marte will be a regular part of the lineup alongside Elly De La Cruz and the Reds' cast of rookies.

Marte is the No. 1 prospect in the Reds' farm system and the No. 24 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. De La Cruz was the No. 10 prospect in baseball before making his Reds' debut on June 6. Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand have also become everyday players for Cincinnati as rookies in 2023.

Marte has surged up the Reds' minor-league system this year, playing in rookie ball, Double-A and Triple-A. After posting a .820 OPS in 50 games for Double-A Chattanooga, Marte replicated that same exact OPS with Triple-A Louisville. The shortstop hit .280/.365/.455 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases in 39 games for Cincinnati's top minor-league club.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Cincinnati acquired Marte in last year's trade deadline move that saw Luis Castillo go to the Seattle Mariners. The decision to call him up comes with the Reds tied for the final NL wild-card spot.

The Reds can't expect Marte to have anywhere near the impact that De La Cruz has had on the team during his brief time in MLB. De La Cruz quickly became one of the league's most exciting players. In 61 games, the third baseman is hitting .257/.311/.450. He has 10 home runs and 19 stolen bases.

Both Marte and De La Cruz are 21 years old.