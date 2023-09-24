The Pittsburgh Pirates are still technically alive in the National League Wild Card race, but they would need pretty much everything to go their way in order for them to actually end up in the postseason. After they managed to rally from a 9-0 deficit against the Cincinnati Reds in their latest win, though, maybe everything is about to go right for them.

Pittsburgh was down and out after falling behind by nine runs against Cincinnati, but they eventually managed to fight back to win the game 13-12. The Pirates miniscule postseason hopes were kept alive for at least one more day, while the Reds serious playoff hopes took a massive hit. In the process, both teams made a bit of history, with the Pirates making some good history, and the Reds, well, not so much.

The Pirates trailed the Reds 9-0 before coming back to win 13-12. The 9-run comeback marks the largest deficit overcome in a win in Pirates history. For the Reds, it's tied for the largest blown lead in a loss in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/4Tn65g63Y3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2023

The Pirates had seemingly no shot of winning this game, but they managed to come to life at the perfect time, and erupted for a massive 13-run outing. The Reds should have won this game considering how they scored 12 runs, but when it rains and it pours, and there was nothing going right for Cincinnati late in this game.

The Reds in particular will be hit hard by this loss, as they now sit 2.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the NL. However, it's not over until the fat lady sings, and while she may be warming up her voice, both of these squads still technically have a shot to find their way into the postseason. After a crushing loss like this, though, it will be worth watching Cincinnati to see how they manage to respond.