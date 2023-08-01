The Cincinnati Reds have acquired RP Sam Moll from the Oakland Athletics, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The A's will receive RHP Joe Boyle in return for Moll, according to Passan as well. C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic also reports that the Reds will receive international cap space in the deal. SP Hunter Greene was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on Cincinnati's roster for Moll.

The MLB trade deadline has produced no shortage of moves so far. The Reds were expected to be quite active but had remained quiet for the most part prior to this move. Moll obviously isn't a household name but has impressed with the Athletics during his tenure in Oakland.

Reds trade for Sam Moll

Moll, a left-handed reliever, currently owns a 4.54 ERA. That mark is far from ideal, but he's fresh off a 2022 campaign that saw him post a 2.91 ERA.

One of Moll's primary concerns in 2023 has been control. In 2022, across 53 games, he walked a total of 22 hitters. Over 45 games in 2023, he's already surrendered 19 base-on-balls. Nevertheless, Moll is a good left-handed option who can work big innings for the Reds.

Cincinnati owns a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division as of this story's publication. The Reds may look to make more moves prior to August 1st's deadline as they try and win the division. Adding starting pitching help, in addition to furthering their relief core, would benefit their odds of reaching the playoffs in 2023.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Reds as they are made available.