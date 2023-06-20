The Cincinnati Reds are on a tear in June, winning nine games in a row with their new look roster and catapulting into first place in the NL Central.

General manager Nick Krall is looking to become a buyer at next month's trade deadline after the hot start, and they have the flexibility to do so, according to Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The big needs for the team are in the pitching department, as they try to add another starter to the rotation as well as some bullpen assistance.

The franchise has won the World Series five times in their storied history, and they are looking to get back to winning days of old with their fresh crop of youngsters.

Budding superstar and now fastest player in baseball, Elly De La Cruz, has been on fire since getting called up to the majors two weeks ago. He matched several records in his debut, and has brought the energy back to Cincy as they have only lost twice since his arrival.

The Reds got another boost on Monday night, when captain and team legend Joey Votto returned from shoulder surgery. Votto smashed a home run and drove in the game winning RBI's in his first game back since August 2022, and he gushed about Cincinnati's momentum in the postgame.

Cincinnati have only made the playoffs twice in the last decade, losing both times in the opening wild card series. They have not successfully won a playoff series since 1995, and they last won it all in 1990. They currently have the third best odds to win the division at +440, behind the Brewers and Cubs, which is subject to change based on Krall's deadline moves.