It is unreal what Shohei Ohtani has done for the MLB and baseball. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is able to use the bat with such efficacy while also being one of the best pitchers in the league. A lot of people have not seen this type of multi-dimensional talent since Babe Ruth but modern fans have their new star to root for. The level of play that the Japanese baseball legend sits atop is so insane that Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz just had to double-check if his eyes truly saw what happened or if it was all in his head.

The Reds and Angels were up against each other in a classic MLB Wednesday showdown. Shohei Ohtani had just scored a run and Elly De La Cruz approached him in the middle of the inning. The infielder just could not stop himself from poking the Japanese baseball star. This was to verify if he was at all real given the amount of talent that he has shown on the field. Both stars would laugh it off while De La Cruz giggled in amazement as he got to check Ohtani, via Bally Sports West.

Elly De La Cruz gotta check if Shohei is real 😂🦄@Angels | #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/JLcIHEhdr3 — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) August 24, 2023

The gesture seems funny given that Elly De La Cruz also had an unreal night in just the match prior. He had surpassed the legendary Barry Bonds. Elly now has fewer career games where he racked up 10+ HRs, and 20+ SB since 1900. It took him 64 games which is just one ahead of Bonds' 65. Both of them are unicorns.