That looks like an expensive repair bill

The Cincinnati Reds are currently preparing for the upcoming season and their Spring Training session on Tuesday might be one that the team will remember for quite some time. An interesting occurrence sprouted up involving third baseman Elly De La Cruz and pitcher Hunter Greene…well, Hunter Greene's car in particular.

In a showdown between the two, De La Cruz batted a foul ball all the way to the player's parking lot. Out of all the places it could have landed on, the ball smashed into the window of Greene's car. (via Fox 19's Jeremy Raunch).

Story time. In Hunter Greene’s showdown with Elly De La Cruz, Elly hit a foul ball to the player’s parking lot. His ball smashed Hunter Greene’s window. It’s the talk of camp right now. Hunter yelled at Elly after finding out: “You’re paying for that!” #Reds @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Ux161NXjjV — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 20, 2024

Looking at the picture above, the repair bill won't be cheap. The luxury car in question seems to be a Maybach, based on the logo behind the window.

De La Cruz is heading into his second MLB season this year, after a promising first year in 2023. Joining the Reds in 2018, the Dominican Republic native spent years in the team's minor league affiliates before being called up last season. Immediately, his impact was felt, as the 22-year-old rookie sensation garnered feats and records that drew praise from many, Joey Votto included.

Greene, on the other hand, is arguably one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the majors. His upper-90s fastball is impressive, but questions on consistency and health still surround the 24-year-old.

Regardless, with young players such as Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene getting ready and sharpening their skills, the Reds are surely aiming for a better record this 2024. Last season, the team missed the playoffs once again after going 82-80 overall. Still, it's an improvement compared to their 2022 campaign, when the team managed just 62 wins. Who knows? Maybe Cincinnati might just make the postseason this time around.