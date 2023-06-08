After Elly De La Cruz made his highly anticipated debut for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, the hype was fully ignited. The team's top prospect ripped an impressive double to center field, and the fans were sent into a frenzy.

De La Cruz followed up the initial excitement with an impressive performance in his second game on Wednesday. So impressive that he set a rookie record that hasn't been accomplished since Manny Machado did it 11 years ago. His speedy triple and 458-foot home-run blast gave him a double, triple, and HR in his first two games, the fifth-youngest player to ever do it, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Elly De La Cruz has 3 hits in over his 1st 2 games so far: a double, triple and HR. He is the 5th-youngest player in the last 40 seasons with 3 extra-base hits over his 1st 2 career games and the youngest to do so since Manny Machado in 2012. pic.twitter.com/oaztVvj1qg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 8, 2023

If his career takes a trajectory anywhere close to Manny Machado after matching his feat, he will be in great company. De La Cruz wasn't the only rookie bashing homers on Wednesday night, as his teammate Will Benson also hit his first career HR, a two-run walk-off to defeat the Dodgers. They are the first Reds teammates to do so in the same game since 1907.

Elly De La Cruz & Will Benson are the first Reds teammates to hit their first MLB career HR in the same game since 1907. 🤯 (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/CrzZa1qFrk — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 8, 2023

The rookie went viral for more than just his on-the-field performance, as there was an internet explosion involving the young fans that caught his first homer. The group of boys reportedly entered a negotiation with the Reds staff regarding the worth of the ball. Ultimately, they came to a happy compromise, with De La Cruz signing a ball for each of the fans and posing for pictures after the game.

First home run ball ✔️ pic.twitter.com/KnrzWABABS — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 8, 2023

The two rookies helped defeat the Dodgers 8-6 in a crucial win for a team jockeying for position in the NL Central. They will take on Los Angeles in the rubber match on Thursday afternoon, and all eyes will remain on Elly De La Cruz to continue his scorching start to the big leagues.