The Cincinnati Reds made multiple big trades this offseason to improve their team. They shipped off Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals for starting pitcher Brady Singer. Following that, they added Gavin Lux in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lux spoke with MLB.com about his expectations heading into 2025.

“As these guys all know, you go through ups and downs where you think you figure it out and you lose it again and then you figure it out again. You're just trying to figure out, day-to-day, what's going to work for you and your baseline and your foundation of who you are as a baseball player. And you always try and go back to those roots that work for you,” the new Reds addition said.

He continued, “Getting a chance to do it here, in a good place to hit, with a lot of other really good hitters around you too, it's going to be fun. We all just keep saying we just want to win games and play winning baseball. And at the end of the day, that's what matters most.”

The Reds have a plethora of infielders rising through their prospect ranks. Lux should get a lot of playing time and will be important to their lineup.

The Reds need Gavin Lux to be an offensive star

Lux is primarily a second baseman, making him an obvious replacement for Jonathan India. But he can play shortstop and outfield, which the Reds need this offseason. The Major League outfielders under contract right now are Will Benson, TJ Freidl, and Spencer Steer. Matt McLain, Jeimer Candelario, Santiago Espinal, Cooper Bowman, and Noelvi Marte could all play second or third.

Lux should be a utility player for the Reds who plugs defensive holes while focusing on offense. He struggled at second base last year, necessitating a Mookie Betts move to the infield. He picked it up down the stretch and got his final numbers into the right place, a 101 OPS+.

The Reds were mediocre last season, finishing 16th in runs scored, 18th in team ERA, and 23rd in overall record. Adding an offensive talent like Lux should have a positive impact on the team. Singer makes their rotation deeper, which is key to capitalizing on their strong core.

The Reds should not be done adding this offseason, as they are in a tough division and the stronger of the two leagues.