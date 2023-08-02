We're back with a prediction and pick for today's MLB slate as we head over to the National League Central for this matchup between two teams in the hunt. The Cincinnati Reds (59-50) will take on the Chicago Cubs (54-53) for the third meeting of this four-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Reds-Cubs prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Reds are currently first in the NL Central and are flip-flopping the lead with the Milwaukee Brewers as they sit just 0.5 games ahead of them. They're 8-4 in their last 12 games and have done a great job keeping up at the top of the standings since they made it there. They took the first game of this series and broke Chicago's long win streak. Brandon Williamson (RHP) will be their starter.

The Chicago Cubs are currently third in the NL Central and have cut their deficit to just four games back of the lead. They're fresh off an eight-game winning streak and have won 11 of their last fifteen games. Last night, the Cubs put up 20 runs just weeks after putting up 17, a trend that's been common with their bats during this stretch. They'll hope to see the same success to take a lead in this series. Drew Smyly (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Reds-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cubs Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-156)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+130)

Over (10.5): -105

Under (10.5): -115

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are just barely hanging on to a lead atop the NL Central and they're fully aware how close the race is becoming with the Cubs and Brewers trailing behind. This series proves to be a crucial one for the Reds as they try to protect their lead. Last night, their pitching was shelled as the Cubs exploded for 20 runs. There's not much their offense could have done to keep up in that situation, so they'll be motivated to come out today and even the score with some runs of their own.

Brandon Williamson (3-2) will pitch behind a 4.48 ERA through 64.1 innings of work. He enjoys a winning record of 2-1 on the road while pitching a slightly higher ERA at 4.56. He'll be facing a scorching-hot Cubs lineup so it'll be important for him to find his control early. If the Cubs are still reeling from their win last night, Williamson will have to give them some unique looks in hopes of catching them eager in swinging their bats.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are one of the hottest teams in the MLB right now and their bats are on fire. They lost back-to-back games following their eight-game winning streak. To rebound from that, they manage to score 20 runs on the divisional leaders and now have a chance to win their series against them. The Cubs are hoping that they can see half the success they saw last night with their bats in trying to catch this Reds team in the standings. They sent a huge statement with the win last night and should be confident once again at home during this one.

Drew Smyly (8-7) will start with a 4.50 ERA through 108 innings of work. While he's not typically tallying high strikeout numbers, Smyly does a great job of forcing the ball right into the hands of his defense. The Cubs have been flashing their leather all year, so expect Smyly to force a lot of ground ball opportunities for the defense to make some plays.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are seriously hot right now and they're additionally motivated to win this series at home. They'll have the slight pitching advantage in this one with Smyly and the fans will be hungry for another scoring explosion out of their team. For the prediction, let's take the Cubs to win this game as they're just too hot to fade at the moment.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs -1.5 (+130)