With Joey Votto spending his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds, the first baseman has accordingly been a staple in the team’s Opening Day lineup. However, as Votto deals with a pair of unfortunate injuries, the Reds will be without their veteran leader on Opening Day.

Votto will start the regular season on the injured list as he battles back from rotator cuff and bicep injuries, via Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. His absence will end Votto’s 14-year streak in the Reds’ Opening Day lineup. Votto is disappointed to be missing the first day of the season, but is doing everything he can to return to the field fully prepared.

“It saddens me because Opening Day means a lot to our city. It means a lot to me,” Votto said. “This is just how it is shaking out this year. I’m trying to hustle back and get back in a uniform as quickly as possible and help the team. It’s just going to be a bit late this year.”

While Votto was able to appear in eight spring training games, he doesn’t feel ready enough for Opening Day. He is still recovering from surgery to his rotator cuff and bicep. Ultimately, Votto decided to prioritize his health rather than rush back too soon. He loves playing on Opening Day for the Reds. However, Votto wants to ensure he plays as many games as he can for Cincinnati after appearing in just 91 contests this past season.

Joey Votto tied Bid McPhee for the second-longest streak of Opening Day starts in Reds’ history. He was just two starts behind Pete Rose for the franchise record. But as much as Votto wants to be on the diamond, he wants to ensure that he does so at full health.