Joey Votto’s season ended prematurely a couple of weeks back after dealing with countless years of shoulder pain. The Cincinnati Reds star decided to call it quits for 2022 and get surgery on a torn rotator cuff and bicep, but there is hope he’ll be ready to roll by the time 2023 Spring Training rolls around.

On Tuesday, Votto hopped on IG and shared the gnarly scars from his operation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Votto (@joeyvotto)

Gnarly is right. Quite the operation Joey Votto had but it was a long time coming. The first basemen revealed last week that he initially hurt his shoulder way back in 2015 and has been playing through the discomfort for seven full years. Crazy. Votto said the pain started to affect him in many aspects of life, including sleep. This procedure needed to be done.

Votto’s numbers were also clearly down as well due to the injury. A career .297 hitter, the veteran was batting just .205 this season with 11 homers, his worst campaign to date. It also doesn’t help that Cincinnati is so far out of contention, making it pointless for him to keep playing when he’s dealing with an ailment.

With one year left on his contract with the Reds, it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Joey Votto. With a brand new shoulder, he should be coming back as a new man in 2023. At 38 years old, there aren’t a lot of years of baseball left in him, but nevertheless, he’s clearly not ready to hang them up quite yet.