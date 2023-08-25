The Cincinnati Reds lost their emotional leader to the IL, with Joey Votto going down with shoulder discomfort earlier this week. Luckily for the team, it looks like he will be back sooner than later after the minor injury.

In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled outfielder Nick Senzel to take Votto's spot while he recovers, per Leo Morgenstern of MLB Trade Rumors. Votto is expected to make a quick return in early September, hopefully only missing 10 days at a time where Cincinnati is in a dog fight for the wildcard.

Votto has played his entire 17-year career with the Reds, an extremely rare feat in today's game. He has a career .295 average, and is the heart and soul of the franchise. While he may be struggling in 2023 amid months missed due to injury, he has the experience required to help lead the team on a deep run.

The Reds haven't won a playoff series since 1995, and are on the brink of a major breakthrough this season. Their crop of young stars including Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, and Will Benson have helped carry them to a possible postseason appearance in a year that started with low expectations.

They sit in the final wildcard spot in the NL with only a half-game advantage, and are currently playing a pivotal series against the Arizona Diamondbacks for control of the spot. The Reds are also only three games back in the NL Central race, fighting with the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the crown. They hold +1200 odds to win the division while Milwaukee is -250 to take it, but that can change rapidly with many critical divisional matchups remaining.