Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto announced his retirement from baseball on Wednesday. The Reds, where Votto ended up spending the entirety of his 17-year Major League career, shared a heartfelt message in response to Votto's retirement announcement.

“We love you too, Joey❤️,” the Reds wrote on Twitter.

The Reds are responding to Votto's comments about the Reds from his retirement announcement that he posted on Instagram.

“Cincinnati, I've only played for you. I love you,” Votto wrote.

Votto is retiring after signing with the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason and attempting a Major League comeback. He played 31 minor-league games this season in the Blue Jays’ system. Votto was batting just .154 with 20 strikeouts through 39 at-bats in Triple-A Buffalo. Many thought that the 41-year-old Votto would have been able to play for the Blue Jays this week as the Reds are currently in Toronto for a three-game series.

While it would have been an epic moment to see Votto face the team where he spent 17 seasons and played 2056 games, it is hard to find fault in a player who tried so hard to make it back.

Joey Votto's legendary career

After being unable debut with the Blue Jays, Votto ended up spending his entire, 17-year, Hall-of-Fame worthy Major League career with the Reds. In his historic career, Votto recorded 2135 hits, 356 home runs, 1144 RBI and hit .294 while making six All-Star teams, earning a Gold Glove at first base in 2011 and winning National League MVP in 2010. Votto also had an elite eye at the plate, leading the league in walks five teams and OBP seven times.

Votto was also a beloved member of the Reds clubhouse, and one of the most well-liked and appreciated figures in all of baseball. He was known for his humor and kindness both on and off the field.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Votto is also one of the best Canadian-born players in MLB history. He was the first Canadian since Larry Walker to have 2000 hits, 300 home runs and 1000 RBI.

Perhaps most impressively, Votto ended up spending the entirety of his 17-year career with the Reds, a feat rarely seen anymore across all professional sports. Even if he was able to play with the Blue Jays this season, Votto was already one of the most legendary figures in Reds' history.

Votto is, and will continue to be a Reds legend as he heads off into retirement.