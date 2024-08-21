In the midst of attempting to return to the Major Leagues after signing with the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason, Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto has officially announced his retirement.

The 41-year-old Votto made the announcement via Instagram Wednesday evening in a video where he simply said, “That's it, I'm done. I am officially retired from baseball.”

In the caption, Votto gave a more heartfelt tribute, thanking some of his family, friends, teammates and managers while saying goodbye to baseball. Votto, a Canadian native, provided an explanation to Blue Jays fans as to why he was not able to make it to the Major Leagues and play in front of his hometown fans.

“Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you. Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people. I'm just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt,” Votto wrote.

Many expected Votto to make his return this week when the Reds visited the Blue Jays, giving him the opportunity to face his former team. However, Votto just was not able to get into good enough shape to play in the Major Leagues. Over the last two weeks while attempting his comeback, Votto was batting just .154 with 20 strikeouts through 39 at-bats in Triple-A Buffalo before announcing his retirement on Wednesday.

Joey Votto's incredible career

In Votto's 17-year, Hall-of-Fame worthy career, he recorded 2135 hits, 356 home runs, 1144 RBI and hit .294 while making six All-Star teams, earning a Gold Glove at first base in 2011 and winning National League MVP in 2010. Votto also had an elite eye at the plate, leading the league in walks five teams and OBP seven times. Votto was also one of the most beloved figures in baseball, known for his humor and kindness both on and off the field.

Votto is also one of the best Canadian-born players in MLB history. He was the first Canadian since Larry Walker to have 2000 hits, 300 home runs and 1000 RBI.

Perhaps most impressively, Votto ended up spending the entirety of his 17-year career with the Reds, a feat rarely seen anymore across all professional sports. Even if he was able to play with the Blue Jays this season, Votto was already one of the most legendary figures in Reds' history.

An ever-present fixture at first base in Cincinnati and one of the best players in Reds, and MLB history, baseball fans will miss Votto as he heads off into retirement.