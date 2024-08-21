ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays have been two of the most inconsistent teams in the MLB. The Blue Jays are sitting 12 games out of the playoffs, while the Reds' chances look a bit better, sitting just 5.5 games out of the National League wild card. The Reds looked like they may make a run at the playoffs when they won four straight games last week, but a sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals set them back. Cincinnati used a breakout inning to beat Toronto in the season-opener on Monday night, but this pitching matchup could lead to a much closer game. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Reds-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Nick Martinez vs. Yariel Rodriguez

Nick Martinez (6-6) with a 3.25 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Royals, 6 IP, 4 SO, 8 H, 0 BB, 3 ER, 1 HR

2024 Road Splits: (3-2) with a 1.71 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP.

Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Cubs, 5 IP, 5 SO, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 ER, 3 HR

2024 Home Splits: (0-2) with a 2.49 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Blue Jays Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +100

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How to Watch Reds vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Martinez was on a stellar run when the Reds decided to return him to a starting role. Martinez was a starter to begin the year but allowed 19 earned runs over five outings. He continued pitching in extended outings, but opposing teams were able to figure him out for the second or third time through the order. The Reds finally stopped using him for long outings in June, allowing nine earned runs over 19 outings. The Reds saw enough to put him back in the rotation, and the move has paid off with just three earned runs over 18 innings.

Yariel Rodriguez got into trouble in his last start at Wrigley Field, allowing three home runs to the Chicago Cubs. He will need to straighten out those issues before facing the Reds, as they're fifth in the MLB over the last 30 days with 37 home runs in 25 games. The ball can start flying around the yard at the Rogers Centre, and it could be a long night for Rodriguez if he allows the Reds offense to get hot.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The record may not tell the story, but Rodriguez has been lights out at home this season. He has a 2.49 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP. Rodriguez pitched 18 innings at the Rogers Centre since returning to the Blue Jays on July 1st, allowing four earned runs over that span. The Blue Jays offense looked quiet on Monday night, but they exploded to even the series on Tuesday. They could give Rodriguez plenty of support in this one.

Final Reds-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

These two offenses have been dreadful recently, which could continue with two solid pitchers on the mound Wednesday night. Martinez has been one of the Reds' most consistent starters since rejoining the rotation and the same goes for Rodriguez on the Jays side. Rodriguez is most comfortable pitching on the Rogers Centre mound and it could be a pitching duel in the rubber match of this series.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Reds-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Under 8.5 (-112)