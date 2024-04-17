Another day inter-league showdown will be underway when the Cincinnati Reds prepare for battle against the Seattle Mariners. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Reds-Mariners prediction and pick will be made.
Entering hump day with a 9-7 record and coming off being on the wrong side of a 9-3 beatdown at the hands of Seattle, there is no question that Cincy will be more than motivated to give the Mariners a taste of their own medicine. When looking at the bigger picture, the Reds did just put forth a three-game winning streak which was the longest such stretch of the young season for ‘Cincy. On the bump is projected to be left-handed hurler Andrew Abbott who has amassed an even 1-1 record to go along with a 2.60 earned-run average.
On the other side of things, the Mariners sit three games below the .500 mark and are trying to find an identity for themselves as the early part of the regular season continues to digress. Regardless of their up-and-down play, Seattle should not be overlooked or slept on. Be on the watch for Mariners ace Bryce Miller to receive the first crack at the Cincy bats. Through a trio of starts, Miller has accounted for a 2-1 record while having not allowed a single run in his last 13.1 innings pitched. Simply put, the 25-year-old Texas native is en fuego.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Reds-Mariners Odds
Cincinatti Reds: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: +114
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Reds vs. Mariners
Time: 4:10 ET/1:10 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Throughout this rare inter-league series, there's no doubt that the Reds' pitching efforts have not lived up to standards by any means. In game one, Cincinnati failed to receive any sort of positive momentum from the pitching mound as the Reds were hounded by Seattle's bats from the opening get-go. Before the opening frame could mercifully end, the Reds ended up allowing three runs thanks to a mammoth home run by Jorge Polanco.
All throughout that contest, it was Cincinnati's pitching staff that could not get out of their own way. Time and time again, the Reds struggled with their control as they ended up giving far too many free passes to Seattle's hitters. Unfortunately, this happened to be the exact case in the first-inning meltdown as starter Frankie Montas issued five walks on the evening. At the end of the day, this is the furthest thing from finding a recipe for success, and Cincy must find the strike zone to put up a fight in this one.
Not to mention, but this offense can inflict some serious damage when given the chance. Heading into this contest. the Reds rank 8th in home runs and 4th in total RBIs in comparison to their Major League peers. Against a pitcher with an elite caliber like Bryce Miller, the Reds will need to capitalize their offensive opportunities at every given moment.
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
Woefully enough, the Mariners have yet to win a series thus far. However, ending up on the right side of a blowout in game one against a not-too-shabby Cincinnati team is certainly cause for celebration. With a kickstart to the heart, the Mariners should be plenty ready to hand the Reds yet another loss.
Regardless, being ready and then executing is a whole different story. When looking at a larger sample size, the Mariners have struggled to execute. Still, the last game out was a step in the right direction to say the least. The catalyst for leading this club to victory and a covering of the spread falls in the hands of a dynamic pitching staff. At the moment, bats have been dormant for the most part, but it's certainly good news that Bryce Miller is turning the corner as one of Seattle's premier hurlers. After it was the second-year pro that compiled an 8-7 record with a 4.37 ERA, Miller has aspirations to be even greater this summer. If all else fails offensively, Miller may be able to save the day.
Final Reds-Mariners Prediction & Pick
Ladies and gentlemen, expect it to be “Miller Time” come Wednesday afternoon when Mariners suit up for action. On one end, the verdict is still out on Andrew Abbot being a reliable starter in this league, and outdueling a red-hot Bryce Miller may prove to be a difficult task.
Final Reds-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+160)