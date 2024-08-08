ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Reds will conclude their series with the Miami Marlins on Thursday at LoanDepot Park. It's hot and humid in South Florida as we share our MLB odds series and make a Reds-Marlins prediction and pick.

Reds-Marlins Projected Starters

Hunter Greene vs. Kyle Tyler

Hunter Greene (8-4) with a 2.83 ERA

Last Start: Greene dominated in his last outing, hurling six shutout innings and allowing one hit while striking out 11 in a win over the San Francisco Giants.

2024 Road Splits: Greene has been one of the best pitchers on the road, going 4-1 with a 1.94 ERA over 10 starts away from the Great American Ballpark.

Kyle Tyler (0-2) with a 5.27 ERA

Last Start: Tyler struggled in his last outing, going 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, five hits, striking out two, and walking four in a no-decision against the Atlanta Braves.

2024 Home Splits: Tyler is still searching for his first win, as he is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA over four starts at LoanDepot Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Marlins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: -194

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Reds vs. Marlins

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are still in the playoff hunt despite floundering for most of the season. Unfortunately, they have dealt with numerous injuries this season, including the loss of Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Matt McLain has been out since the start of the season.

Elly De La Cruz made history again this week. Amazingly, he leads the majors in stolen bases and continues to carry the Reds on his back. De La Cruz came into Wednesday batting .268 with 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 75 runs with 58 stolen bases. Ultimately, he has a good chance of passing the mark Ronald Acuna set last season for stolen bases by players who are currently active in baseball. While it might be difficult to reach 100 stolen bases, De La Cruz certainly has the tools to threaten it.

Spencer Steer and Jonathan India have done an admirable job of hitting the baseball while their teammates have been injured. Yet, they need to do more to help De La Cruz out and give the Reds a better chance of winning.

Greene has had five consecutive quality starts. Now, he looks to do it again as he faces one of the worst teams in baseball. When Greene finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is eighth in baseball in team ERA. Alexis Diaz is the closer in Cincinnati, sporting a 1-3 record with a 4.35 ERA and 21 saves in 23 chances.

The Reds will cover the spread if De La Cruz can get on base and create magic with his legs. Then, they need Greene to dominate again.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball and are looking forward to next season. Sadly, they just have not had the talent to compete with anyone, including the deadly teams in the National League East. Their offense has been pathetic. Yet, there are still some players who can make some noise.

Xavier Edwards continues to produce, even when the Marlins lose. Ultimately, he showed up again on Tuesday, going 2 for 4 with a double against the Reds. Edwards came into Wednesday on a torrid pace, batting .472 (17 for 36) with one home run and five RBIs over the timeline. Jake Burger remains a power threat. Yet, his batting average has been abysmal, and he strikes out too much. Jonah Bride is the new guy in town and currently is batting .258 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, and five runs over 23 games.

Tyler has been struggling over the last three starts. Sadly, he just cannot get past the fifth inning and labors through long innings. When Tyler is finished, he will turn it over to a bullpen that has actually been solid, ranking 11th in bullpen ERA. Tanner Scott has been one of the few bright spots for the Marlins, carrying a 6-5 record with a 1.18 ERA and 18 saves in 20 opportunities.

The Marlins will cover the spread if Edwards can get on base and wreak havoc on the basepaths. Then, they need Tyler to pitch well.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Reds came into the day with the third-best mark against the run line, while the Marlins are the fifth-worst at covering it. Moreover, the Reds are the best team in baseball against the run line on the road, while the Marlins are a bottom-10 team in covering at home. The Reds were also the best team in covering the run line when they have been the favorite on the road. We like Greene to mow down the Miami hitters and for De La Cruz to create more magic, helping the Reds cover the spread.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (-113)