The Cincinnati Reds will finish a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Independence Day at Yankees Stadium. We are here to share our MLB odds series, make a Reds-Yankees prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Reds-Yankees Projected Starters

Frankie Montas vs. Marcus Stroman

Frankie Montas (7-3) with a 3.29 ERA

Last Start: Montas went six innings while allowing one earned run on two hits, striking out five and walking three in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

2024 Road Splits: Montas has been worse on the road, going 2-2 with a 4.33 ERA over seven starts away from the Great American Ballpark.

Marcus Stroman (7-3) with a 3.29 ERA

Last Start: Stroman labored in his last outing, allowing three earned runs on five hits, striking out three, and walking three in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: Stroman has been slightly worse at home, going 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA over eight starts at Yankees Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Yankees Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +150

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and YES Network

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are struggling this season. Unfortunately, injuries have hit them hard. Matt McLain suffered a shoulder injury and may not be back until August. They also lost Christian Encarnacion-Strand for the season. Therefore, things have been harsh. But some players are doing their best to keep them afloat.

Jonathan India is not the best hitter in the lineup. Yet, he is a patient hitter and leads the team in walks. Elly De La Cruz is still as amazing as ever. Amazingly, he is sixth in the league in runs and third in triples. De La Cruz is electric and can change the course of a game at any moment. Thus, look for him to try and get on base and make some magic happen.

But the Reds also need Jeimer Candelario and Spencer Steer to hit the baseball. While De La Cruz is great, he cannot do it all by himself. Cincinnati needs more from this offense.

Montas has been solid lately, tossing two consecutive quality starts. However, he will have a tougher test against one of the best lineups in baseball while also pitching in the least-friendly park for pitchers. Montas must last as long as possible. When he finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is seventh in baseball in team ERA.

The Reds will cover the spread if India and De Le Cruz can get on base, and the heart of the order can drive them in. Then, they need Montas to avoid making critical mistakes against some of the most dangerous hitters in the game.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are still one of the best teams in the American League. However, they have taken a bit of a slide and fallen into the top wildcard spot in the AL. Their hitting has still remained consistent and done its job.

Anthony Volpe is the perfect leadoff hitter. So far, he is sixth in the majors in runs and third in triples. Volpe has been the trendsetter and continues to set up the offense for success. When he does that, it makes things easier for Juan Soto, who is always ready to clobber the baseball. Soto is second in the league in batting and runs. Additionally, he is first in walks, fifth in home runs and slugging percentage, and third in RBIs.

Aaron Judge is back to being elite this season. Amazingly, he leads the league in average, home runs, RBIs, doubles, and slugging percentage. Judge is also second in walks and third in runs. He is the heart of this offense.

Stroman has not done well recently, tossing just one quality start over his last five outings. Ultimately, he will need to do more because he will turn it over to a bullpen that has struggled recently. The bullpen is 12th in baseball and has noticeably struggled over the last month.

The Yankees will cover the spread if they can slug the baseball and drive some runners home. Then, they need the bullpen to avoid a collapse.

Final Reds-Yankees Prediction & Pick

De La Cruz showed why he is a star by powering the Reds to a victory over the Yankees to start the series. But this is Independence Day at Yankees Stadium. There is no doubt that they are the better team. Additionally, Montas has struggled against the Yankees, going 2-3 with a 6.15 ERA over nine battles with the Yanks. We expect Judge and the Yankees to produce some fireworks in a major victory on the Fourth of July.

Final Reds-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees -1.5 (+112)