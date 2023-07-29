Somewhere, someplace in the Dran territories of Losomn in Remnant 2, you'll find a tall tower looming overhead. This tall tower, named the Hewdas Clock Tower, can appear in Morrow Parish, Brocwythe Quarter, or Forsaken Quarter. Ascending this tower will require some combat prowess, as the player will have to dodge the attacks of some Fae that perch on the tower's parapets. At the top, they will find a broken-down mechanism that appears to be missing a piece. In this Remnant 2 Guide, we'll take you to the Lemark District and solve the clock puzzle, and find out what to use the item you'll find here for to solve the Clock Tower Event.

How to Solve the Lemark District Clock Puzzle

Whether or not you've already found the clock puzzle in Lemark District, it's important for you to see the Clock Tower first. Don't worry, you don't have to go up yet. In reality, you need to be far away from the Clock Tower in the first place, as you have to take a look at the face of the clock and read the time that it shows. It's a bit confusing because the Dran measure time differently from us humans, but just make sure you have a good picture of the time in your head.

Now, going back to the Lemark District, you'll find a clock that you can interact with, hanging on the wall towards the farther end of the room. Interact with this clock and you get to move the hands of the clock. Have the long hand and short hand of the clock replicate what you saw earlier at the Hewdas Clock Tower, and it will open. Solving the Lemark District Clock Puzzle will give you the Clockwork Pinion.

Take the Clockwork Pinion back to the Hewdas Clock Tower (which again, maybe in one of the multiple locations between Morrow Parish, Brocwythe Quarter, or Forsaken Quarter.) Head to the top of the Clock Tower and place the Clockwork Pinion on the large gear next to the pulley crank. Then, interact with the crank to reveal the Broken Timepiece, which you can craft into the Time Lapse Weapon Mod that puts enemies in place in time and slowed down to a halt for a period of time. Before you leave, make sure you also pick up the Timekeeper's Jewel found inside a chest at the top of the Clock Tower.

