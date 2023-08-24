Pete Davdison and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly gone their separate ways. According to PEOPLE, a source revealed Davidson's current relationship status.

“He's single again,” says the source. “He's out and about and doing really well.”

Davidson and Wonders met on the set of the film “Bodies Bodies Bodies” that came out in March and in December the two sparked dating rumors when they went to go see a New York Rangers game together with their costar Rachel Sennott.

A month later, TMZ captured them back in New York, hanging out in Brooklyn and later across the country at Universal Studios. They were even spotted enjoying a vacation together in Hawaii in January.

Davidson's dating life which has continuously been a hot topic for his high profile girlfriends such as Kim Kardashian, Cassie David (Larry David's daughter), and his engagement to singer Ariana Grande, the comedian spoke out how he doesn't understand how his dating life is such a spectacle.

“I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting,” he told Jon Berthnal for The Walking Dead alum's Real Ones podcast. “I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

“I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I've dated, I met them at work,” he added. “I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. … Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that's a really s—ty feeling.”

Davidson and Wonders gushed about one another on separate occasions as to how close they've gotten since their time on set on “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

“She's the best,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time about the former Generation. “She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going.”

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred,” Wonders told Nylon magazine. “[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He's such a pro and acting with him is my favorite thing.”

Neither reps for Davidson or Wonders have made a statement on the behalf of their clients nor have Davidson or Wonders has spoken about the potential split from one another.