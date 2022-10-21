Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector’s and Deluxe Edition Revealed

The recent Resident Evil Showcase revealed a Deluxe and Collector’s Edition for the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Keep reading to learn more about the contents of each edition.

The Resident Evil Showcase revealed various details about the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake. This included a new trailer, some gameplay videos, and the pre-order details. They revealed that the game was now available for preorder on PC, PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X|S. Alongside this, they also revealed the game’s two other editions: The Deluxe Edition, and the Collector’s Edition. Each of these editions has its own freebies, which we will be discussing below.

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe and Collector’s Edition

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition is available on all platforms. It contains the following:

Resident Evil 4 Remake base game

Costumes Casual costume for Leon and Ashley Romantic Costume for Leon and Ashley Hero costume and filter for Leon The Hero Filter gives the game a lighter blue tone Villain costume and filter for Leon The Villain Filter gives the game a more sinister, red tone

Deluxe weapons Sentinel Nine Skull Shaker

Treasure map expansion Unlocks additional treasures that cannot be found with the various treasure maps obtainable in-game

Accessory Sunglasses (Sporty)

Soundtrack Swap Original Version



These are all digital freebies and are claimed in-game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition is only available as a physical copy. It contains all of the contents of the Deluxe edition, plus some other bonuses:

Digital Soundtrack

Artbook

Map poster

Specially designed box

Leon S. Kennedy figure

Other than the bonuses from the Deluxe and Collector’s editions, players will also receive pre-order bonuses. Players who pre-order the game’s standard edition will receive a Gold Attache Case, as well as a Handgun Ammo weapon charm. Those who pre-order the Deluxe and Collector’s editions, on the other hand, will receive a Classic Attache Case, as well as a Green Herb weapon charm, along with the bonuses from the standard pre-order. The Attache case bonuses will modify the player’s inventory appearance.

That’s all the details we have for the game’s Deluxe and Collector’s editions. To learn more about the remake, click here.