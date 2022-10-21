Resident Evil Village Gold Edition trailer revealed, shows off Rose

The recently concluded Resident Evil Showcase gave us a glimpse of Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. Keep reading to learn more about Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and what its trailer showed us.

We already know quite a sizeable amount of info about the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. The Gold Edition bundles together the base game, as well as the DLC, called Winters’ Expansion. This DLC contains new characters for Mercenaries Mode, the much-awaited third-person mode, and the Shadows of Rose expansion. The trailer from the Resident Evil Showcase focused on the story of Shadows of Rose and adds more info to what we already know.

The trailer started with a recap of the original game’s story, focusing on Ethan’s journey to rescue his daughter Rose. This was also Capcom’s way of showing off the all-new third-person mode. After showing the end of the original game, the trailer switches focus to Rose, 16 years after. It shows Rose navigating the insides of Castle Dimitrescu, facing monsters both old and new. These creatures include a monster similar in appearance to the monsters from Resident Evil 7. It also shows a huge, multi-faced monster, as well as a chained one carrying a huge weapon.

The trailer also shows Rose’s power in action, where she uses it to push back and freeze monsters. This allows her to shoot them and run past them. We also see her power showing her the right way, although we’re not sure if this is an actual feature or part of a cutscene. The game also shows Rose interacting with a copy of herself, as well as the Duke from the base game. Only this time, it appears that the Duke is Rose’s enemy. However, we’re not entirely sure, as it was previously revealed that the expansion takes place inside the mind of the Megamycete.

Shadows Of Rose focuses on Rose’s journey through Megamycete’s mind as she comes to terms with her powers, while also trying to get rid of them. We don’t know how exactly it will turn out, however, we can be sure that this will help us understand the story of the Winters family more.

Resident Evil Village comes out on October 28, 2022. For more details about its release, click here.