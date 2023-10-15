Rian Johnson's Knives Out series doesn't look to be ending any time soon if the director can help it as he says he's already hard at work on the next installment.

Johnson was asked about future Knives Out films while speaking with The Wrap about his and producing partner Ram Bergman's new film incubator program, T-Street. The conversation eventually shifted to the director's popular whodunit films starring Daniel Craig and if audiences could expect more in the future. Johnson confirmed he was already working on a third film “in full force” now that the WGA strike was resolved, according to The Wrap. The director he hadn't been working on anything, though, during that time as he is a notable member of the WGA and fully supported the strike.

He added he already has “the premise” and “the setting,” it was simply sitting down and writing the film.

The original Knives Out released in 2019 to near universal praise from critics and audiences, with multiple award wins and nominations to show for it including an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. It was a financial success as well, bringing in over $310 million against a budget of $40 million.

Johnson's 2022 follow-up Glass Onion faired just as well with critics and audience at its release, with particular praise for how it managed to retain the feel of the first film without feeling like a rehash. The film also managed to take in $15 million for its one-week limited theatrical release ahead of its Netflix premiere, where it logged roughly 209 million hours viewed in its first ten days on the service.