Dwight Howard might be on his way to retirement from the NBA, but there’s one career move the eight-time All-Star is officially closing the door on — professional wrestling. Despite previously expressing interest in joining the WWE, Howard revealed to TMZ Sports that his dreams of stepping into the squared circle have been squashed, thanks to some sage advice from the legendary Ric Flair.

Howard, who made waves back in 2022 when he participated in a WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend, had shown real promise in the wrestling world. His viral promo during the event had many fans speculating that the former Lakers center could make a seamless transition from the hardwood to the ring once his basketball career wrapped up. The excitement around his WWE prospects only grew when he discussed his passion for wrestling on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

The SummerSlam Sizzle

Howard’s enthusiasm for wrestling wasn’t just a fleeting idea. He grew up a wrestling fanatic, even adopting the nickname “Randy Savage” as an homage to the legendary Macho Man. His wrestling tryout at SummerSlam was met with praise, especially from WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who were impressed with his promo skills. “They said it was the best promo of the whole tryout,” Dwight Howard recounted, sharing how the experience fueled his desire to enter the wrestling world.

But despite his obvious potential and excitement for a future in wrestling, a conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair changed everything. Flair, a seasoned veteran of the ring, shared a harsh reality with Howard: his body might not be cut out for the physical demands of wrestling.

“I was talking to Ric Flair,” Howard told TMZ. “He said I don’t know if my knees are good for wrestling.”

From WWE to DWTS

While Howard’s wrestling dreams have come to an end, fans of the 6'10” star can still look forward to seeing him back on their screens. Howard is set to compete in the upcoming season of “Dancing With The Stars,” where he will trade body slams for ballroom dancing. He assured fans that his knees are perfectly fine for the competition, even if they aren’t up to the demands of wrestling.

“My knees feel good, it’s just wrestling,” he explained. “You’re talking about picking up 300-pound dudes and all that stuff. Nobody wants to do that for their whole life!”

Though fans won’t see Howard in the WWE, his competitive spirit is alive and well as he gears up for his next challenge on “DWTS.” With a strong training regimen and determination, Howard is ready to bring the same energy to the dance floor as he did on the basketball court.