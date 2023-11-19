Ric Flair lines up with Wolverines and gives loud 'Woo' as Wolverines undefeated and pick up 1,000th win in program history

Ric Flair continued to throw his support behind the University of Michigan football team after the Wolverines defeated Maryland 31-24 to move to 11-0 on the season.

Congrats To @UMichFootball On Reaching The 1,000 Victory Milestone! Go Blue! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/EhQJihdEiS — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 18, 2023

The 3rd-ranked Wolverines struggled against a solid Terrapins team and survived their closest battle of the season a week prior to facing archrival Ohio State in their annual battle. The win not only kept their undefeated season intact, but it was also the 1,00oth victory in the history of the Michigan football program.

Flair has become a huge supporter of the Michigan program, and even though the Wolverines have been embroiled in controversy this season for their role in stealing opponents signs and inappropriate video taping of activities.

Prior to the game against Maryland, national radio broadcaster Paul Finebaum engaged former Michigan star and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard in a debate on the controversy. Howard defended the Wolverines while Finebaum was critical, and Flair sided with Howard.

“Thank you @DesmondHoward for putting @Finebaum in his place! You’re right Michigan is America’s Team! And the only person with personal issues Is a non-athletic SEC journalist that should leave the great @CoachJim4UM & @UMichFootball alone.

“Can you imagine Paul Finebaum having the nerve to debate football with Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard? Outrageous! Go Blue! Wooooo!”

Flair used his trademark “Woo” to encourage Howard and to celebrate the program's 1,000th victory.

While the Wolverines had to battle the Terps for 60 minutes, they received a standout performance from running back Blake Corum, who rushed for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensive back Mike Sainristill led the defense with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions.