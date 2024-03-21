We're set for another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 89 as we turn our attention towards the Featherweight (145) Division for this next bout. Brazil's Ricardo Ramos will square-off against Xtreme Couture's own Julian Erosa as both fighters try to bounce back from recent losses. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ramos-Erosa prediction and pick.
Ricardo Ramos (16-5) comes in with a 7-4 UFC record since 2017. He's been up-and-down over the last few years and has alternated wins and losses over his last six fights. Following a recent spinning knockout over Danny Chavez, he lost his last bout to Charles Jourdain in the first round as he looks for a more positive result here. Ramos stands 5'9″ with a 72-inch reach.
Julian Erosa (28-11) comes into this fight with a 6-7 UFC record since 2017 and is hungry to get back into the win column. He went on an impressive three-fight winning streak that saw him take down Charles Jourdain and Hakeem Dawodu in the process. He's lost his last two fights coming into this one and will have his back against the wall as the slight underdog. Erosa stands 6'1″ with a 74.5-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 89 Odds: Ricardo Ramos-Julian Erosa Odds
Ricardo Ramos: -148
Julian Erosa: +128
Over 2.5 rounds: +130
Under 2.5 rounds: -160
Why Ricardo Ramos Will Win
Ricardo Ramos is coming into this fight following an upsetting loss to Charles Jourdain in the first round. While Ramos typically starts his fights fast, he was on the wrong end of a guillotine his last time out and couldn't break free. With seven submission wins to his name, it was a rare loss by the method for Ramos and he'll certainly need to tighten his game on the ground. Ramos will be the better athlete in this fight and should use his speed to cut angles on Erosa and find an eventual takedown.
Ricardo Ramos also has a great striking base, but he's had trouble with his defense over the last few fights, absorbing more strikes per minute than he's been dishing out. The significant strike margin will be crucial here as both fighters fight behind a wild pace. Ricardo Ramos will also have to conserve his gas tank and be wary of Erosa the longer this fight goes. If Ramos can stun him early and jump on the ground-and-pound, he should be able to finish his opponent.
Why Julian Erosa Will Win
Julian Erosa will be fighting his 40th professional fight in this bout and he's hoping to get back to .500 in the UFC. He started his UFC run extremely hot, going 5-1 to start and notching three of those wins by finish. He's a black belt in jiu jitsu and can never be counted out of a fight due to his underdog mentality. Erosa seems to thrive in compromised positions and he's able to turn the tide of the fight in each one of his wins and eventually outlast his opponent. Look for him to put the same pressure on Ramos in this one.
Julian Erosa has lost his last two fights via knockout in the first round. He started a bit too fast against experienced strikers like Alex Caceres and Fernando Padilla, but he won't have to deal with as much length here in Ramos. Erosa should look to match Ramos' pace throughout the beginning of this fight, while later pouring on the pressure and winning the later rounds.
Final Ricardo Ramos-Julian Erosa Prediction & Pick
This should be a fun fight in the Featherweight Division given how skilled both fighters are at finishing the fight. Both men have great skills in their submission grappling and we could see them cancel each other out on the ground.
In the striking, Ramos will have the slight advantage due to his speed and technicality. However, Julian Erosa likes to smother his opponents with forward pressure, so he could do a solid job of negating some of the striking from Ramos.
This fight is bound to start fast and finish even faster. It'll be interesting to see which fighter conserves their gas tank better, but expect Julian Erosa to have the advantage if we see a third round. However, I don't expect the fight to go that long and this is an opponent Ricardo Ramos needs to beat if he wants to advance anywhere in the division. For our prediction, let's roll with Ricardo Ramos to get the win as the slight favorite as this fight ends inside the distance.
Final Ricardo Ramos-Julian Erosa Prediction & Pick: Ricardo Ramos (-148)