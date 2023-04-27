After two years of not posting to his YouTube channel, RiceGum uploaded a video entitled Baby Girl. The video documented his and his girlfriend Ellerie’s pregnancy from discovering she was pregnant up until she was 34 weeks along. At the end of the video, he announced that at 35 weeks, they had lost their unborn baby girl.

RiceGum wrote, “At 35 weeks pregnant, our world crashed down on us when we were told our baby no longer had a heartbeat. every genetic test, blood test came back perfect, and the reason for this tragedy will forever be unknown. Ellerie had to be induced for labor for 48 hours.”

He continued, “She gave birth to the most perfect angel. the cutest baby girl with soft, chubby cheeks and a tiny button nose. She looked perfect, just like she was sleeping. Only a few more weeks and she would’ve been here with us.” He went on to talk about how his and his girlfriend’s family were grieving.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bryan Le, better known by his stage name RiceGum, is an American YouTube personality, rapper, and social media influencer. He first gained popularity in 2015 for his videos reacting to other popular YouTubers and their content, and later became known for his controversial and sometimes offensive content. RiceGum’s YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers and his music videos have gained millions of views on YouTube.

Many people, despite his controversies, have sent love and prayers his way during this very trying time. One person wrote, “Praying for RiceGum, no one deserves to go through this.”