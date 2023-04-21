Count Markiplier in as a YouTuber-turned-filmmaker, as the content creator has started rolling cameras on a new film that he’s starring in and directing.

Deadline reported that Markiplier’s film, Iron Lung, has entered production in Austin, TX. The content creator wrote the script and will self-finance the film in addition to directing and starring in it. Will Hyde and Jeff Guerrero also serve as producers on the project.

Iron Lung is based on a 2022 submarine horror video game of the same name that was created by David Szymanski. The first-person indie game contains you in one room for the entirety of its story, so expect a claustrophobic watch as Markiplier presumably plays the person trapped in the submarine.

Markiplier is a huge YouTuber with over 34.7 million subscribers. While his content varies from video to video, my college roommate would always have his reaction or “try not to laugh” videos on.

This isn’t the first time a content creator has jumped into the world of entertainment. Addison Rae, one of the biggest TikTok content creators out there, has starred in a gender-swapped remake of She’s All That for Netflix and will star in Eli Roth’s holiday horror film, Thanksgiving. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio levered their content creation fame into getting a reality series for Hulu titled The D’Amelio Show.

In addition to the news of production beginning, Markiplier released a teaser trailer for the film. It’s unique that a YouTuber is not only acting in a film but also so involved behind the scenes. It will be exciting to see how this pans out.