Taking a step back from major motion pictures, Richard Gere is cast in Showtime’s The Agency.

It’s the first time the Pretty Woman star has been in a major television series. THR reports that the 74-year-old will be in good company in this political thriller, joining Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright.

About The Agency

Gere will play Bosko, a London Station Chief, in the new series. He has eight years of experience as an undercover agent.

“The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station,” the official description reads. “When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

There’s a lot of excitement around Gere’s inclusion in the new show. “Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said.

Beyond The Agency, Gere is still active in film. His newest project includes Oh, Canada, alongside Jacob Elordi and Uma Thruman. Plus, he’s starring in The Making Of with Diane Keaton and Blake Lively.

As for what the actor is most fond of regarding his roles, Far Out reports he told Rotten Tomoates that Days of Heaven was his favorite movie.

“Ok, so, I’m gonna start with my first film, Days of Heaven, because it’s my first film,” Gere said. “It’s probably, unfortunately, my best film. It’s very hard to follow up on a film like that.”

“It was the first film that Terry Malick made that kind of became Terry Malick in that movie,” he continued. “It also was the first film of mine at the Cannes Film Festival. So, everything about that film kind of was important to me as an actor and a person.”

He’s no stranger to Hollywood. He’s known for his roles in Chicago, Primal Fear, An Officer and a Gentleman, The Cotton Club, and numerous other hit movies.

He is also an activist for human rights in Tibet and a co-founder of the Tibet House US. Additionally, he campaigns for ecological causes, AIDS awareness, and other global initiatives.

Will staring in The Agency be a new direction for Richard Gere in the long term, moving into series instead of major motion pictures? It’s unlikely, considering the star power he has. However, it seems as though he’s going to be mingling in both genres, which isn’t bad for such an acclaimed actor to do these days.

No release date has been set for the series.