The Houston Texans come in with big expectations after a surprising emergence on the back of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud in 2023, and after the addition of Stefon Diggs, those expectations are heightened even more. Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman is buying into the hype, predicting them to win at least 12 games and reach the AFC Championship due to the talent on both sides of the ball.

“Very high hopes, I think in a AFC Championship, the final four of the National Football League, I'd be very surprised if they're not there,” Richard Sherman said on his podcast. “DeMeco Ryans has done a phenomenal job offensively, defensively, schematically. They are ready to take the next step. I think CJ Stroud is the real deal. I think Nico Collins, I think getting Tank Dell back in the mix off of injury, I think adding Stefon Diggs and hopefully he understands his role, there's— you got three good receivers, so the ball is gonna get where it's gonna get. Derek Stingley is making his case that he's a top-five corner in the National Football League if not top three. Kamari Lassiter from Georgia, who they drafted in the second round, they're saying he's one of them Mitchell. He beat out your boy Jeff Okudah, who was a top-three pick. And that says a lot. Joe Mixon is gonna be a big-time player, their offense is gonna be good, their defense, they're gonna be a tough out. I got them at 12-13 wins.”

CJ Stroud emerged on the scene last season, putting up one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history, leading a Texans team that was one season removed from the second-worst record in the league to a division title and playoff win. The trade for Diggs signals that Houston is all-in and aiming at a Super Bowl title this season.

Texans have strengths on both sides of the ball

As mentioned by Sherman, the Texans have strengths on both sides of the ball, it is not just the addition of Diggs to a wide receiver room that includes Nico Collins and Tank Dell that has people excited. Houston added Danielle Hunter to a defense that already has talented players like Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. Richardson mentioned rookie corner Kamari Lassiter as well, who has had a good camp.

Joe Mixon joins the backfield as well, while Dalton Schultz is still at tight end and Laremy Tunsil holds things down as the left tackle. The Texans have a lot of good pieces from building over the last few years, and they hope it helps them bring home the franchise's first Super Bowl win.