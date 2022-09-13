Richard Sherman speaks out on timeout debacle in Russell Wilson’s debut loss vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks’ 17-16 home win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos Monday night has given a ton of content material for former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman hopped on his podcast and talked more about the game, while also taking shots at Wilson, particularly about the way he was received by Seahawks fans and, of course, the manner in which the contest concluded.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been catching the most heat for the team’s decision to take Russell Wilson off the field late in the game and let kicker Brandon McManus go for a 64-yard field goal attempt, but in the eyes of Richard Sherman, the shiny new Denver quarterback should have at least called for a timeout before all that to try and collect his team.

Richard Sherman believed that quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Patrick Mahomes have the power to force their teams to call timeouts, but Wilson did not seem to have that kind of influence at least in that crucial moment of the Seattle game. The Broncos had all their timeouts before Wilson was taken off the field with Denver facing a fourth-and-5, but none was called.

In any case, the Seahawks got their win and the Broncos started their Russell Wilson era with a loud thud that might come back to haunt them down the road.

As for Richard Sherman, he likely will keep an eye on Wilson and the Broncos in the weeks to come.