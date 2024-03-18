Richard Simmons had us all freaked out that he was dying.
The fitness guru has been a hermit in person but not online. He regularly posts on social media. Recently, he let loose a post about…gulp!...dying. It had everyone shaken up.
But, wipe away the tears. It's not what you think.
Richard Simmons rep clarifies that he's not dying
This all started from a post that the '80s icon put on Facebook. In it, he wrote, “I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am…dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”
He added, “Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky…count your blessings and enjoy.”
A spokesperson for Simmons, Tom Estey, told THR that Richard is fine.
“I can confirm with 100 percent certainty that Richard is not dying,” Estey said. “He's, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational.”
The more you read into the post, the more it makes sense that this was supposed to be something of inspiration and not devastation.
Richard wrote a lot of health tips in it. He said, “Every day that you are alive you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting, you have got [to] move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength.”
Plus, he added, “I have a lot of workout videos on YouTube that you can use. Or maybe you have some videos at home. And before you go to bed do a little stretching. Stretch your neck. Your shoulders…and your arms…and don't forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night's sleep.”
Richard Simmons has essentially been out of public life since 2014. Since then, there have been tons of rumors that he was held captive and more. However, he's communicating more than ever on Facebook.
Take his advice and live today without being sad about Richard dying. As he says, we all are gonna die, but who knows when?