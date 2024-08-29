ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick as Week 1 of College Football action is finally underway. We'll see an in-state matchup between schools separated by just 72 miles as the Richmond Spiders take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the season opener. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Richmond-Virginia prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Richmond-Virginia Odds

Richmond: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

Virginia: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Richmond vs. Virginia

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network Extra, Virginia Sports Radio Network, fuboTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Richmond Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Richmond Spiders come into this game following their first-place finish within the Colonial Athletic Association, tying Albany and Villanova with a 7-1 conference record and a share of the conference title. They'll only be returning 15 total players on both sides of the ball, but none may be more important than wide receivers Nick DeGennaro and Jerry Garcia. They ranked 69th in yards per game as a team and with the help of their two receivers, they're hoping to improve those numbers this year. They'll have a slight battle for the quarterback spot between Camden Coleman and Kyle Wickersham, but both players have demonstrated an ability to move the offense downfield.

The biggest downfall for the Spiders last season was their lack of competition against top-four teams. Their winning streak during the season came against lower-level competition and they came to that realization following their blowout loss to Albany. They have a number of key players returning on the defensive side of the ball as well, but the Spiders' defense struggled as a whole last season to stop teams through both the air and on the ground. Against a run-heavy team like Virginia, the Spider should look to clog the holes and work from the inside out on defense.

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Cavaliers come into the new season following a disappointing 3-9 overall record, ranking 112th out of 133 FBS schools. Their ACC record was just 2-6, ranking them near the bottom of every category on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea should be billed as the starter thanks to his hot end to last season. However, their collective effort passing the ball resulted in too many interceptions and an inability to get this offense off the ground. The issues are deeply rooted as the offensive line hasn't seen much push and the running game hasn't been able to flourish. It will be another season of growing pains for the Virginia Cavaliers, but they're intent on getting better each week and turning in a respectable record this year.

The problems within the line of scrimmage extended to the defense as well, so controlling the line will be a focal point for the Virginia Cavaliers this season. If they're able to mount some kind of push in either direction, it could help the offensive backfield produce and result in their defense putting some kind of pressure on the quarterback. Defensive end Ben Smiley will be their senior leading the efforts in his sixth year and they're counting on him to have an extraordinary season from the position.

Final Richmond-Virginia Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting game given both teams' performances last year. While the Richmond Spiders managed an impressive winning streak during the season, they folded as soon as they were faced with a top-four team in the FCS. Still, they're returning many key pieces on their offense and if they can find a rhythm passing the ball this season, they should see some success scoring the ball.

Virginia will have to rebound from another extremely tough season, but they're focused on getting better and producing more from every position. Their success begins at the line of scrimmage and they'll have a game-wrecker on the defensive end in Ben Smiley. If he's able to seriously impact the game and make big individual plays, the Virginia Cavaliers should walk away with a rather comfortable win.

With the total set below 50, we can expect a fairly low-scoring affair from both teams as their offenses have shown signs of weakness in the past. While Virginia is billed as the rightful favorite, I don't see either team winning this game by 20 points. A two-touchdown win for Virginia sounds much more plausible, so we'll roll with the Richmond Spiders to cover the widespread as Virginia picks up the win.

Final Richmond-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Richmond Spiders +19.5 (-110)