Rick and Morty, the beloved adult animated series created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland has been a fan favorite for its unique blend of dark humor, sci-fi, and complex storytelling. In a major Max announcement, Rick and Morty will be going anime.

Although the plans for the anime was announced last year, Max confirmed the news in an exciting tweet:

Same faces, different places. Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming this year to Max and @adultswim. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/GLs6mgH4lB — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

The tweet revealed the stars stylized as they will appear in the new Rick and Morty: The Anime. Also in the tweet was that the show would be available on both HBO Max and Adult Swim.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The new show has sent shockwaves through the fandom, igniting a frenzy of excitement and anticipation. Other than the new animation, little is known about the future for Rick and Morty.

With the show’s loss of its co-creator and star, Justin Roiland, fans worried about what would happen to their beloved show. Following Roiland’s legal controversy earlier this year, Adult Swim cut ties with Justin Roiland and announced they would be selecting new voice actors for the lead characters. This led to questioning the future of the show as Roiland was a creator, writer, and actor for the series.

This change in animation for the show opens up thrilling possibilities as the quirky duo of Rick and Morty navigate the world of anime. With its distinctive visual style, over-the-top action sequences, and enthralling story-telling, it’s a wonder how the transition from one style to the next will go. The thought of Rick and Morty in anime format has fans on the edge of their seats.

Set to air later this year, keep your eyes peeled for the new Rick and Morty: The Anime.