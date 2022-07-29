Rick and Morty Season 6 Release Date: Trailer, Plot, and Details

Rick and Morty Season 6 finally has a release date, and here are all of the details, the trailer, and the plot information you need to know.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Release Date: September 4, 2022

Rick and Morty Season 6 is coming this year in just a few months. The critically-acclaimed show that became a global phenomenon will be returning on September 4, 2022, roughly a year since it went off the air with the Season 5 finale in September 2021. The show’s official logline for Season 6 says:

“It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.”

Adult Swim ordered a sixth season of the show back in May, and also greenlit Rick and Morty: The Anime. We don’t have any details yet on when that will be premiering, but we’re definitely looking forward to that.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon,” says Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun — so keep your eyes peeled.”

Apart from bits and pieces from Adult Swim’s marketing, we don’t have an awfully lot of information about Rick and Morty Season 6 yet apart from the release date. We’ll continue adding to this article trailers for the show, plot details, and other information as soon as they become available, so be sure to tune back into this space in the future.

Will Rick and Morty Season 6 deliver? We’ll find out this September, together.