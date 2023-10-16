It doesn't take a scientist to discover that season 7 of Rick and Morty's reviews are not stellar on Rotton Tomatoes.

The popular animated series on Adult Swim currently sits at a 50% Tomatometer, with an audience score of just 40%.

The series hasn't been without controversy recently, which may play a role in the lackluster newest season.

Co-creator Justin Roiland was quickly dismissed earlier this year due to tons of allegations of predatory behavior, sexual harassment, and other claims. This raised questions about the show's future.

However, the show has continued.

Season 7 feels a bit more self-aware, and there's no indication the series has lost any edge. But…a lot of the reviews aren't good.

Rick and Morty Season 7 reviews

“It's become increasingly clear that the once-brilliant sci-fi cartoon has run out of ideas, and we may be at the very start of a long and painful slog to the finish — even if there's still some fun to be had along the way,” critic Jake Kleinman notes for Inverse.

“Season 7 moves in the opposite direction — re-centering Rick and Morty as the leads without seriously evolving them and again sidelining Summer and the Beths to give Jerry more time on screen,” Allison Foreman noted for IndieWire.

As for audience reviews on Rotton Tomatoes, many aren't complementary.

“So far, I'm disappointed,” Daniel N states, giving a 2-star rating.

“Man, what a disappointment. This is literally the only show on TV I am willing to spend my time watching, and this first episode of season 7 is hands down the worst one ever,” Rachel A wrote with a 1.5-star review.

“Nice job, Adult Swim. You guys really know how to take a soul out of show,” Arian G's review says, with just a half star.

However, not every review was bad.

“Rick and Morty still has it, even if its comedic voice isn't on its strongest possible display at the start of the new season,” Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stones said, speaking rather highly of it.

The good news is it's early. We'll see what the rest of season 7 of Rick and Morty brings. Hopefully, it's just a rough start for the duo as they blast into an amazing season.