Maybe the grass isn’t always greener on the other side… especially if you’re Rick Ross‘ neighbor during the A-list car show he hosts on his estate in Fayetteville, Georgia. Then your grass is just covered in very expensive tire tracks.

Residents in Ross’ Fayetteville neighborhood are lodging complaints to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners regarding Ross’ upcoming event, per a report on WSB-TV. Their concerns include the traffic congestion likely to occur from the festivities — with more than 6,000 fans expected to attend.

In addition, neighbors complained of the extreme levels of noise at a similar event last year at Ross’ mansion, and the massive headaches it caused. Resident Ken Kincaid told WSB-TV that “You couldn’t get in and out of your home, out of our subdivision… Some of our people already talking about going on vacation or going somewhere during that time” this year.

The Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross’ event is supposed to include a concert featuring Lil Wayne, along with a car and bike show. It’s scheduled for June 3 at his mansion off Highway 279.

Neighbors have signed petitions to oppose the house party, and the board is currently weighing appropriate measures. They first discussed filing an injunction to prevent the event from taking place, but then decided to study the matter more before making a decision.

Ross took to Instagram via The Hip Hop Wolf’s page to respond to his neighbors’ complaints, saying the pushback doesn’t surprise him one bit. Ross said, “I would be confused if they wasn’t boycotting the boss.”

At the very least, Rick Ross might want to consider sending his neighbors “Sorry about the noise” muffin baskets. Otherwise, it might make the next neighborhood book club meeting VERY awkward.