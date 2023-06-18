Rickie Fowler has long been one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Puma, Cobra, TaylorMade, and many more.. In this piece, however, we're going to take a deep dive into the life of his equally accomplished significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, Rickie Fowler's wife Allison Stokke Fowler.

Rickie Fowler's wife Allison Stokke

In addition to his stellar golfing career, Rickie Fowler has also been fortunate in his personal life, having found a life partner and being blessed with a daughter. With that said, let's take a look at Rickie Fowler's wife, pole vaulter and fitness model Allison Stokke.

Allison Stokke's early life

Stokke was born on March 22, 1989 in Newport Beach, California. Growing up in a sporting family, she initially tried gymnastics like her older brother David. As she attended Newport Harbor High School, however, she switched to pole vaulting and quickly garnered attention for her talent.

Allison Stokke goes viral

The California native first made headlines in early 2007 after a photo of her competing, which was originally placed on a track and field website, got reposted by sports blog With Leather. They had a primarily male fan base and had a heading of “Pole Vaulting is Sexy, Barely Legal.” Other photos of her quickly went viral and even reached international coverage, at the expense of then-17-year-old Stokke. The young pole vaulter initially tried to control the situation herself, though she soon had to seek help from a media consultant.

Unfortunately, combined with the sexualization of a then-minor, Stokke's fame remained solely focused on her looks. Her father, a lawyer, even had to look out online for illegal behavior. Speaking on the increasingly distasteful attention she was getting, the college pole vaulter at the time expressed her discomfort to the The Washington Post.

“Even if none of it is illegal, it just all feels really demeaning. I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it's almost like that doesn't matter. Nobody sees that. Nobody really sees me.”

Stokke's mother, Cindy, also spoke on her daughter's experience in an ESPN feature titled “Allison Stokke doesn't want to be your sex symbol.”

“I think I saw her grow up faster,” says her mom, Cindy. “She saw how the world can be, saw how some people can be really cruel, some people can be great. I think she realized, ‘I can't be so concerned about what everyone else thinks; I have to pursue my career and my dream and my sport.'”

The 33-year-old pole vaulter last competed in 2017, tallying a height of 4.27 meters. She has also since become a successful fitness model, campaigning for brands such as Nike, Inc., Athleta, Uniqlo, and GoPro. She has over 681,000 followers on Instagram.

When did Rickie Fowler start dating Allison Stokke?

Fowler and Stokke started dating in 2017. The two made headlines after they each posted a photo of themselves together on their respective Instagram profiles. They had recently attended a Moto GP race in Texas, and it was news particularly due to the pro golfer's notorious single status at the time. It seemed like fate, then, as the two announced their engagement just a year after in June 2018.

When did Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke get married?

Speaking to Vogue, Stokke said that Fowler got down on one knee in Long Island, with his friend Justin Thomas witnessing the proposal.

“Rickie, Justin Thomas, and I flew up to Southampton a few days early for the U.S. Open. At the end of the day, we were the only people on one of the beaches, and Rickie asked Justin to take a picture of us. After a couple of photos, I looked over and Rickie was down on one knee with a big smile on his face.”

In October 2019, the two held their ceremony in Mexico, opting for an intimate beach wedding; only 48 of their closest family and friends were in attendance. Vogue later posted behind-the-scenes photos of their wedding a few months after.

Do Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke have children?

Two years later on Nov. 18, 2021, the couple welcomed their baby, Maya Fowler. Stokke and Fowler are clearly enjoying being parents, with the two often posting photos of their lovely daughter.

Here's to nothing but a lifetime of happiness for the lovely power couple. Nonetheless, at the time of this writing, this is all the information we have on Rickie Fowler's wife Allison Stokke.