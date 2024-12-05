In an unexpected yet exciting twist, basketball star Angel Reese and global music sensation Rihanna have hinted at an upcoming collaboration after an iconic encounter at the FNAA Awards, per USAToday. Reese, the WNBA star and 2024 Style Influencer of the Year, teased her followers on X (formerly Twitter) with a playful post saying, “Check my IG story if y’all wanna gag rn.” The post revealed an unforgettable meeting with Rihanna, who was in attendance with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Reese couldn’t contain her excitement during the interaction, expressing her admiration for the “We Found Love” singer. “I wanna work with you one day,” Reese boldly stated. To Reese’s delight, Rihanna immediately responded with a resounding, “Let’s do it,” followed by, “I’m always ready.” The exchange left Reese in awe, with the 22-year-old hoop star visibly thrilled by the interaction. As Reese celebrates her growing presence outside the basketball court, this moment could mark the beginning of a powerful partnership between two powerful women in their respective fields.

Beyond Basketball: Reese's Growing Influence

While Reese continues to dominate the WNBA, she has also built an influential brand outside of sports. In addition to her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese has become a well-recognized figure in the fashion and endorsement worlds. The young star has landed lucrative deals with brands like Reebok, Cash App, and Hershey’s, solidifying her presence in the pop culture landscape.

Her recognition as Style Influencer of the Year at the FNAA Awards is a testament to her diverse appeal. During her acceptance speech, Reese humbly acknowledged her age, saying, “I’m 22 years old, I’m still figuring life out, but this is just the beginning.” That statement signals that Reese's journey is just starting, and it’s clear she’s poised for much more in the entertainment and business world.

Rihanna, on the other hand, continues to redefine success as both a music icon and a business mogul. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is one of the hottest names in fashion, with recent releases like the Starlet Nights collection making waves. Rihanna’s ability to merge sensuality and empowerment with her designs is unmatched, and she’s shown no signs of slowing down. With her hands in numerous ventures, including her sex-positive collaborations with Diesel, Rihanna has built a multi-faceted empire.

If Reese’s wish to work with Rihanna comes to fruition, it could lead to a dynamic partnership that blends Reese’s athletic influence with Rihanna’s fashion-forward vision. Whether it’s a potential collaboration for Savage x Fenty or a guest appearance on Reese’s podcast, the possibilities are endless for this powerhouse duo.