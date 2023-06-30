Rihanna, the legendary musician who hasn't released a studio album since early 2016, has achieved another remarkable feat in her music career. According to Chat Data, she has become the first female artist to have 10 songs with 1 billion streams each on Spotify, Hip-HopVibe reports. This incredible milestone further solidifies her status as a trailblazer in the industry.

One of Rihanna's recent releases, Lift Me Up, featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie soundtrack, marked her first solo record in several years. Despite the absence of a new studio album, her impact on the music scene remains unparalleled.

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna proudly acknowledged her achievement, stating, “Bad gal Billi. Wit no new album. Let me talk my sh*t.” Her immense popularity and influence continue to contribute to her impressive streaming numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While fans eagerly await news of a new album, Rihanna has remained relatively tight-lipped about her music endeavors. Speculations of a potential reggae album have circulated, but the artist has chosen to focus on creating the best music of her life. The inspiration from her two children, as she is currently in the third trimester of her second pregnancy, adds to her creative journey.

Rihanna's pregnancy with her second child, shared with partner A$AP Rocky, was confirmed in February when she proudly showcased her growing baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, AZ. The couple welcomed their first child last May, further enriching Rihanna's personal life.

As Rihanna expands her empire beyond music, her incredible milestones on Spotify serve as a testament to her enduring popularity and talent. The world eagerly awaits the announcement of her next album, knowing that it has the potential to captivate audiences worldwide. With each achievement, Rihanna continues to cement her legacy as an icon in the music industry.