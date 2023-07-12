Rihanna continues to serve maternity looks. In her latest Instagram photo, RiRi posed in a sexy orange matching bra and panty set from her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. In the photo, the superstar is posing in a closet room with her back against a plethora of fabrics. The soon-to-be mom of two, sported jet-black straight hair with bangs.

The “Diamonds” singer kept her jewelry to a minimum as she's only seen wearing a gold bracelet. The mogul teases her new line writing, “new fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuiSbdyPzYl/

“Sexy momma energy,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Another fan brought up a huge social media debate with their comment writing, “it’s the outfit tho..you a mom.” The comment was in reference to Keke Palmer's outfit she wore to the Usher concert last week which her boyfriend Darius Jackson did not approve.

“It's the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson wrote in response to Keke's outfit which was a black bodysuit that was sheer.

In the since-deleted followup, Jackson doubled down on his take after the intense backlash, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he said. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

After the show, Keke posted a series of photos of herself in her outfit, seemingly shading Jackson's comment.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen [Usher] YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!” she wrote in the caption. “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Usher responded writing, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming.”

Palmer addressed the situation by creating shirts with Darius' message. “One thing is certain and one thing is true,” she wrote on Instagram. “I'M A MOTHER, through and through!”

“To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?” she asked. “Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuaUhyDAmVP/

Jackson has since been back on social media but neither have addressed the situation publicly again.